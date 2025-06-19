Jaws turns 50: which came first, the phobia or the film?

In this episode of Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews are joined by The National’s arts and culture editor William Mullally to talk about Jaws to mark the film’s 50th anniversary.

The iconic shark attack film had such a massive impact in Hollywood when it was released in 1975, carving out an entire thriller genre for decades to come. In fact, people began describing hit summer films as "blockbusters" because of Jaws. The hosts discuss with William how director Steven Spielberg masterfully tapped into a primal human fear to create a work of art that still stands the test of time. They also talk about the film’s potentially damaging impact on sharks and counter efforts in the industry to rehabilitate the marine ecosystem.

Enas and Farah also had the chance to visit the Abu Dhabi Masterpieces Collection at Manarat Al Saadiyat. The exhibition, presented by Abu Dhabi Culture, features special works by renowned artists across genres and eras. The hosts had the chance to view El Gran Espectáculo (The Nile) by the famous American 1980s artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The collection has also brought together a pair of paintings by Jean-Baptiste-Simeon Chardin that had been separated, only to be reunited now for the first time since 2014. Enas and Farah talk about the value of giving the public unfiltered access to such significant works right here in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s cultural district.

