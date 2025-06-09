The eight scariest shark attack movies ever made, as Jaws turns 50

The scariest films tap into something primal. Shark attack movies may have begun with Jaws in 1975, but the genre endures because Jaws was merely the first to articulate a fear that nearly all of us have felt – the dread of what may be lurking below our feet in the watery depths below.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jaws' release on June 20, here are some of the most terrifying films – in no particular order – that tap into the age-old dynamic of man versus shark.

47 Meters Down (2017)

47 Meters Down is about a shark-cage diving expedition gone wrong. Photo: Lionsgate Canada

47 Meters Down is directed by Johannes Roberts, and stars Mandy Moore and Claire Holt as sisters. The film follows the two as they go on a shark-cage diving expedition off the coast of Mexico. During the dive, the winch snaps and the cage drops 47 metres to the ocean floor.

As the oxygen depletes and panic ensues, sharks begin to circle the cage. Made on a modest budget of $5 million, the film grossed more than $60 million in box-office returns. The small budget allowed for a larger focus on creating a suspenseful and toe-curling experience without the need for bombastic effects.

Open Water (2003)

Open Water is loosely based on a real-life case. Photo: Lionsgate

In 1998, Tom and Eileen Lonergan went out with a scuba diving group on the Great Barrier Reef, only to be accidentally left behind. They were never seen again.

Open Water, from director Chris Kentis, imagines what may have happened to them into one of the bleakest films of the century thus far. And while it does eventually build to violent confrontations with the ocean's apex predators, Open Water is at its most chilling in anticipation of that fateful event. And because it was made on a low-budget in pseudo-documentary style, it's impossible to divorce this film from the reality that inspired it. For once, it's not only a movie.

Jaws (1975)

Jaws is the first influential shark attack movie. Photo: Universal Pictures

Director Steven Spielberg has made a plethora of masterpieces in his decades-long career, but even if he'd stopped after Jaws, his reputation would have been sealed.

Jaws remains a masterclass in suspense filmmaking and the birth of the modern blockbuster, all with richly rendered characters. But what's most surprising is, even 50 years later, it's still deeply unnerving. A true classic - and should remain a film each generation discovers at a young age when they're ready for something scary.

Dangerous Animals (2025)

Dangerous Animals inserts a serial killer into the shark attack genre. Photo: The Jokers Films

Written by Nick Lepard and directed by Sean Byrne, Dangerous Animals may have had its premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, but this is no highbrow art film. The film follows Hassie Harrison’s Zephyr, an American surfer kidnapped by a shark-obsessed psychopath Bruce Tucker, played by Jai Courtney, who holds her captive aboard his trawler for ritualistic shark-feeding sessions.

The movie may be the latest shark-based horror flick in a long line to deliver nautical scares, but many are calling it the best in years. Combining the fear of sharks with the demented mind of a serial killer, Dangerous Animals, now in cinemas, delivers a truly new experience to the subgenre.

The Shallows (2016)

The Shallows is set on a secluded beach. Photo: Columbia Pictures

Less is more. Rarely is that more clear than in director Jaume Collet-Serra's The Shallows.

There are only two main characters to be found here – one is a medical student named Nancy Adams (Blake Lively), who goes out surfing and is stranded on a rock 180 metres from shore, and the other is a great white shark. In the film's pulse-pounding 86-minute runtime, Adams must find a way back to safety.

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 2 features more shark attacks than its predecessor. Photo: Universal Pictures

While it's often dismissed because of the greatness of its predecessor, Jaws 2 deserves a second look. Sure, it may not reach the heights of the first, but it's a cracking horror film in its own right – revealing the monster far earlier and upping the body count.

Ultimately, Jaws 2 is more comparable to Halloween or Friday the 13th, only the shark is the slasher picking off the core characters one by one instead of Jason or Michael Myers. Give it a shot, and you'll find it's one of the most underrated fright flicks of the 1970s.

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The sci-fi horror directed by Finnish filmmaker Renny Harlin, who previously directed Die Hard 2 and Cliffhanger may not be realistic, but it delivers the goods. Set in an isolated underwater research facility, the film follows a group of scientists who are genetically engineering mako sharks to find a cure for Alzheimer's disease.

Things go horribly wrong when the sharks attain intelligence and turn on the scientists. Renowned for its fast-paced action, suspenseful atmosphere and surprising plot twists, Deep Blue Sea features a strong cast that includes Thomas Jane, Saffron Burrows, LL Cool J and Samuel L Jackson.

The film has become a cult favourite for its mixture of CGI and animatronic effects, which were provided by Stan Winston Studios that previously worked on Jurassic Park and Aliens.

The Reef (2010)

The film is loosely inspired by a trawler that capsized near the Great Barrier Reef. Photo: Lightning Entertainment

Australian survival horror film The Reef is written, directed and produced by Andrew Traucki. The filmmaker specialises in survival thrillers, but this remains his best.

Inspired by real-life events, the film follows five friends whose boat capsizes on the way to Indonesia after striking a coral reef, forcing them into shark-infested waters as they attempt a perilous swim to safety.

The Reef is another stellar example of a shark attack film that delivers scares without a massive budget. Filmed on location in Queensland, the movie uses actual great white shark footage mixed with on-set scenes.

If there is one true hidden gem to be discovered from this list, it's The Reef. Its sequel, however, is more of a mixed bag.

