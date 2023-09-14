Shark attacks woman off Egypt's Red Sea coast in Sinai

Victim in hospital with serious arm injury, reports say

The Dahab coast off the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, near to where a woman was attacked by a shark. Photo: Wikimedia

The Dahab coast off the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, near to where a woman was attacked by a shark. Photo: Wikimedia

Hamza Hendawi author image
Hamza Hendawi
Cairo
Sep 14, 2023
Powered by automated translation

A woman was injured in a shark attack in the Red Sea off a popular resort beach in the south of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, authorities said.

The Egyptian woman, who was not named, was in hospital in stable condition after the attack off Dahab on Wednesday.

The beach has been closed and an investigation is under way to determine what triggered the attack.

The Environment Ministry did not reveal the nature of the woman's injuries, but media reports said she sustained a serious injury to one arm.

Shark attacks
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 11, 2022, a lemon shark, from the Carcharhinidae family, swims towards a group of divers and a bait box surround, followed by fish looking to get a bite of the shark’s food, during a shark dive off of Jupiter, Florida, US. - Delegates at a global summit on trade on Friday November 25, 2022, approved the protection of 50 more shark species, a move that could drastically reduce the lucrative and cruel shark fin trade. One of the most hotly debated proposals of the International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) summit Panama, the proposal was adopted by consensus on the final day of the meeting. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Sharks live in the Arabian Gulf – but are they a danger to humans?

The latest attack comes three months after a shark killed a Russian man near the resort town of Hurghada on the west coast of the Red Sea in mainland Egypt.

Egypt's Red Sea resorts are a vital part of its tourism industry, which accounts for close to 15 per cent of GDP and employs nearly two million people.

With the country on course for its best tourism season yet this year, the June attack in Hurghada created a stir, with pro-government talk-show hosts seeking to play down the incident.

It gained intense publicity because of a video posted online showing the attack.

In July 2022, two women, an Austrian and a Romanian, were killed in separate incidents south of Hurghada. In 2020, a Ukrainian boy lost an arm and a local tour guide a leg in shark attacks. A Czech tourist was killed by a shark off a Red Sea beach in 2018, three years after a German tourist died in an attack.

In 2010, a spate of shark attacks killed one European tourist and saw several others lose limbs in Sharm El Sheikh, on the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula, across the Red Sea from Hurghada.

In June, an Environment Ministry official said the Red Sea was home to 19 shark species, all of which are known to attack people. He said the ministry had acquired 60 tracking devices that it would attach to sharks off popular resort locations so that experts could monitor their behaviour to determine what prompts them to attack.

Updated: September 14, 2023, 7:13 AM
Egypt
Editor's picks
More from the national