Shark attacks woman off Egypt's Red Sea coast in Sinai

A woman was injured in a shark attack in the Red Sea off a popular resort beach in the south of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, authorities said.

The Egyptian woman, who was not named, was in hospital in stable condition after the attack off Dahab on Wednesday.

The beach has been closed and an investigation is under way to determine what triggered the attack.

The Environment Ministry did not reveal the nature of the woman's injuries, but media reports said she sustained a serious injury to one arm.

The latest attack comes three months after a shark killed a Russian man near the resort town of Hurghada on the west coast of the Red Sea in mainland Egypt.

Egypt's Red Sea resorts are a vital part of its tourism industry, which accounts for close to 15 per cent of GDP and employs nearly two million people.

With the country on course for its best tourism season yet this year, the June attack in Hurghada created a stir, with pro-government talk-show hosts seeking to play down the incident.

It gained intense publicity because of a video posted online showing the attack.

In July 2022, two women, an Austrian and a Romanian, were killed in separate incidents south of Hurghada. In 2020, a Ukrainian boy lost an arm and a local tour guide a leg in shark attacks. A Czech tourist was killed by a shark off a Red Sea beach in 2018, three years after a German tourist died in an attack.

In 2010, a spate of shark attacks killed one European tourist and saw several others lose limbs in Sharm El Sheikh, on the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula, across the Red Sea from Hurghada.

In June, an Environment Ministry official said the Red Sea was home to 19 shark species, all of which are known to attack people. He said the ministry had acquired 60 tracking devices that it would attach to sharks off popular resort locations so that experts could monitor their behaviour to determine what prompts them to attack.