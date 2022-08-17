Takeo Kanade on rise of robots: Business Extra

Automation and robotics are becoming mainstream and have emerged from beyond heavy industry in recent years. They can be found across sectors such as health care, tourism, retail, F&B and mobility.

Investment and research into the field has also picked up including here in the UAE where Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, or MBZUAI, is supporting local ambitions. Robots were also on hand to help visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Prof Takeo Kanade of Carnegie Mellon University talks to hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner about how advances in robotics are changing the way we live and work.

In this episode

The difference between AI, machine learning and robotics (0m 16s)

The hurdles of applying autonomous transport in the real world (3m 31s)

The opportunities for business leaders in robotics and AI (12m 16s)

The future of robotics and large scale adoption (14m 59s)

