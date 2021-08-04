Can robots care? A conversation with the World Economic Forum's head of AI: Business Extra

Artificially intelligent robots like Kuri will soon be entertaining children and caring for the elderly and infirm. Mayfield Robotics

Do robots care? What should companies keep in mind before using facial recognition or machine learning? Can new laws being considered in the EU protect citizens from fast-changing technology?

Kay Firth-Butterfield, the head of AI and machine learning at the World Economic Forum, joins host Kelsey Warner, The National's Future Editor, this week to field these questions, and more.

Updated: August 4th 2021, 5:03 AM
Cinco in numbers

Dh3.7 million

The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown

46

The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed.

1,000

The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room]

50

How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday

3,000

The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

1.1 million

The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

PROFILE BOX

Company name: Overwrite.ai

Founder: Ayman Alashkar

Started: Established in 2020

Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai

Sector: PropTech

Initial investment: Self-funded by founder

Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

