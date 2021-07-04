MBZUAI president: Artificial intelligence can transform health care and energy

Professor Eric Xing, president of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari for The National

Artificial intelligence is helping doctors to make better decisions and improve patient care, the president of Abu Dhabi’s pioneering artificial intelligence university has said.

Professor Eric Xing, head of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, said health care is ideal as an application for AI because it generates so much data, as proven by the Covid-19 pandemic.

During an interview with state news agency Wam, Prof Xing cautioned that healthcare providers had yet to realise its full potential. He also spoke of the university’s aspirations to build a new generation of entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi, a feat Stanford University has achieved in the US through Silicon Valley.

Quote It is the dandelion effect at work – as the wind blows, the seeds spread Professor Eric Xing

“AI can help doctors derive more insights from clinical data to improve their understanding of their patients and make better decisions,” Prof Xing said. “Unlike human doctors, AI can analyse the data of millions of patients at once.”

Prof Xing said the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the potential of AI, with scientists using it to research vaccines, monitor the spread of the coronavirus and conduct contact tracing.

“We have prioritised AI and healthcare in our research at MBZUAI since its inception,” he said. Prof Xing described the work as “safe and responsible AI”.

The university was launched in 2019 and Prof Xing became president a year later. The first postgraduate students enrolled in January.

MBZUAI aims to create a world-class centre for AI learning, research and development in the UAE to help build the country’s knowledge economy.

Prof Xing was previously associate head of research at Carnegie Mellon University’s machine learning department, one of the leading AI research institutes in the world.

Another area ripe for research was energy, he said. AI could develop models for oil recovery, reduce carbon emissions, increase water and power efficiency, and manage other aspects of energy generation, shipment and transmission.

To Prof Xing, creating a university dedicated to AI is a unique experiment. He said that very few universities in the world specialise in a single discipline, but pointed out that AI touches on biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics, among other subjects.

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in Masdar City. Wam

“Stanford University offers an excellent analogy for MBZUAI,” he said. “Silicon Valley owes its origin and success to Stanford University. The university leased its land to the public and allowed the faculty to build startups.

“As a result, information technology giants such as HP and Dell were founded by students and faculty from Stanford. It is the dandelion effect at work – as the wind blows, the seeds spread.

“Similarly, by nurturing a culture of research and innovation, we are confident we can create a new generation of entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi.

“Our location at Masdar City, a regional hub for technology innovation, is beneficial as our graduates can quickly assimilate into a thriving innovation-driven environment.”

The university may be young but it is already exploring research opportunities with the Technology Innovation Institute at the Advanced Technology Research Council in the capital.

“We also want to support UAE’s innovation clusters and AI startups, aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become a leading tech talent and innovation destination,” he said. The university has also taken part in events organised by Hub71, a startup organisation in the city.

Prof Xing was also recently appointed as a council member of the UAE Genomics Council, something of which was very proud.

“The programme aims to transform the health and well-being of Emiratis with genomics and artificial intelligence,” he said. “Genomics promises to make precision medicine treatments a reality.”

Looking ahead, Prof Xing said he wants the university to be a new home for academic and scientific life, building a reputation far beyond the campus walls as a place where progressive thinking flourishes.

“The best universities are not remembered for the technologies they invented. Instead, they are recognised for being a thought capital or a unique symbol of a region’s culture and innovation power. As a new institution, I believe we can create such an environment, adding to the culture while bringing in more new ideas,” he said.

“We are privileged to receive the support and the enthusiasm of both the leadership and the community in ways other graduate schools do not.”

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

FIXTURES New Zealand v France, second Test

Saturday, 12.35pm (UAE)

Auckland, New Zealand South Africa v Wales

Sunday, 12.40am (UAE), San Juan, Argentina

