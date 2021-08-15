Global expert on robots joins Abu Dhabi’s artificial intelligence university as provost

A globally renowned researcher of autonomous vehicles, robots and self-aware machines is the latest top recruit to Abu Dhabi’s pioneering artificial intelligence university.
Prof Fakhreddine Karray joins Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence as provost and will work to develop the institution’s academic and research strategy.
In his previous post at the University of Waterloo in Canada, he was the founding co-director of the Waterloo Artificial Intelligence Institute.
The unit works with the private sector to develop intelligent systems in areas such as disease detection and treatment, vehicle navigation and language and emotion.
“It is a privilege to join MBZUAI at a time when artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly critical role in driving economic and social development in the UAE and elsewhere,” Prof Karray said.
Applications of his research include the development of machines with “self-aware” capabilities, predictive analytics in supply chain management and intelligent transport systems.
“From the beginning, our objective was to bring the best AI talent to Abu Dhabi and this appointment aligns with that goal,” said Prof Eric Xing, the university’s president.
MBZUAI, a graduate-level research university, welcomed its first class of students to its Masdar City campus in January.
The university’s curriculum is focused on two areas: machine learning, which provides the mathematical foundation of artificial intelligence, and computer vision, which takes machine learning a step further to identify and analyse photographs and videos.
Admissions are also now open for its third course, “natural language processing”, which allows computers to communicate with people using everyday language.
The plan is to add departments such as health care, energy and industry, Prof Xing previously told The National. “Those areas where there is a good synergy and a strategic priority in the nation for us, the UAE, then we want to tap into our ecosystem and to help our community to benefit,” he said at the time.
The university is set to welcome its second class this autumn. All students are provided with a full scholarship, plus benefits such as a monthly allowance, health insurance and housing.
Company name: Fine Diner
Started: March, 2020
Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka
Based: Dubai
Industry: Technology and food delivery
Initial investment: Dh75,000
Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp
Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000
Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months
Springtime in a Broken Mirror,
Liverpool 2
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Men:
56kg – Jorge Nakamura
62kg – Joao Gabriel de Sousa
69kg – Gianni Grippo
77kg – Caio Soares
85kg – Manuel Ribamar
94kg – Gustavo Batista
110kg – Erberth Santos
Women:
49kg – Mayssa Bastos
55kg – Nathalie Ribeiro
62kg – Gabrielle McComb
70kg – Thamara Silva
90kg – Gabrieli Pessanha
Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm
Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm
Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm
2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m; Winner: AF Al Baher, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer).
2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m; Winner: Talento Puma, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.
3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,950m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer.
3.30pm: Jebel Ali Stakes Listed (TB) Dh500,000 1,950m; Winner: Mark Of Approval, Patrick Cosgrave, Mahmood Hussain.
4pm: Conditions (TB) Dh125,000 1,400m; Winner: Dead-heat Raakez, Jim Crowley, Nicholas Bachalard/Attribution, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.
4.30pm: Jebel Ali Sprint (TB) Dh500,000 1,000m; Winner: AlKaraama, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi.
5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,200m; Winner: Wafy, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar.
5.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,400m; Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees
Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme
Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks
Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets
Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT)
Power: 141bhp
Torque: 250Nm
Price: Dh64,500
On sale: Now
NOVAK DJOKOVIC
19 grand slam singles titles
Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)
French Open: 2 (2016, 21)
US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)
Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)
Prize money: $150m
ROGER FEDERER
20 grand slam singles titles
Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)
French Open: 1 (2009)
US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)
Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)
Prize money: $130m
RAFAEL NADAL
20 grand slam singles titles
Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)
French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)
US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)
Australian Open: 1 (2009)
Prize money: $125m
