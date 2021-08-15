Global expert on robots joins Abu Dhabi’s artificial intelligence university as provost

The launch of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial intelligence at Masdar City in Abu Dhabi in October 2019. All photos by Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak)

A globally renowned researcher of autonomous vehicles, robots and self-aware machines is the latest top recruit to Abu Dhabi’s pioneering artificial intelligence university.

Prof Fakhreddine Karray joins Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence as provost and will work to develop the institution’s academic and research strategy.

In his previous post at the University of Waterloo in Canada, he was the founding co-director of the Waterloo Artificial Intelligence Institute.

The unit works with the private sector to develop intelligent systems in areas such as disease detection and treatment, vehicle navigation and language and emotion.

Prof Fakhreddine Karray is the new provost at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. Courtesy: Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence

“It is a privilege to join MBZUAI at a time when artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly critical role in driving economic and social development in the UAE and elsewhere,” Prof Karray said.

Applications of his research include the development of machines with “self-aware” capabilities, predictive analytics in supply chain management and intelligent transport systems.

“From the beginning, our objective was to bring the best AI talent to Abu Dhabi and this appointment aligns with that goal,” said Prof Eric Xing, the university’s president.

MBZUAI, a graduate-level research university, welcomed its first class of students to its Masdar City campus in January.

The university’s curriculum is focused on two areas: machine learning, which provides the mathematical foundation of artificial intelligence, and computer vision, which takes machine learning a step further to identify and analyse photographs and videos.

Admissions are also now open for its third course, “natural language processing”, which allows computers to communicate with people using everyday language.

The plan is to add departments such as health care, energy and industry, Prof Xing previously told The National. “Those areas where there is a good synergy and a strategic priority in the nation for us, the UAE, then we want to tap into our ecosystem and to help our community to benefit,” he said at the time.

The university is set to welcome its second class this autumn. All students are provided with a full scholarship, plus benefits such as a monthly allowance, health insurance and housing.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

MATCH DETAILS Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum (14), Oxlade-Chamberlain (52) Genk 1 Samatta (40)

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Grand Slam Los Angeles results Men:

56kg – Jorge Nakamura

62kg – Joao Gabriel de Sousa

69kg – Gianni Grippo

77kg – Caio Soares

85kg – Manuel Ribamar

94kg – Gustavo Batista

110kg – Erberth Santos Women:

49kg – Mayssa Bastos

55kg – Nathalie Ribeiro

62kg – Gabrielle McComb

70kg – Thamara Silva

90kg – Gabrieli Pessanha

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m; Winner: AF Al Baher, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m; Winner: Talento Puma, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,950m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.30pm: Jebel Ali Stakes Listed (TB) Dh500,000 1,950m; Winner: Mark Of Approval, Patrick Cosgrave, Mahmood Hussain. 4pm: Conditions (TB) Dh125,000 1,400m; Winner: Dead-heat Raakez, Jim Crowley, Nicholas Bachalard/Attribution, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 4.30pm: Jebel Ali Sprint (TB) Dh500,000 1,000m; Winner: AlKaraama, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,200m; Winner: Wafy, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,400m; Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT) Power: 141bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh64,500 On sale: Now

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

