Will staff shortages bring about the rise of the robots?: Business Extra

Staff shortages are one of the most consequential by-products of the latest coronavirus variant, Omicron. Health care, aviation, education and dining are among the industries scrambling for employees to provide essential services.

As the pandemic enters its third year, robots and automation are becoming a necessity rather than a novelty, with a labour market in flux.

This is according to geopolitical futurist Abishur Prakash, who joins co-hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner this week to talk about the future of work and the role of technology.

Mr Prakash is a co-founder of the Centre for Innovating the Future, an advisory firm based in Toronto, Canada. His latest book is called The World Is Vertical: How Technology Is Remaking Globalisation.

In this episode

Is 2022 going to be any different? (0m 51s)

Changing trends in the labour force (3m 19s)

Crafting the future with automation and robots (11m 02s)

The fight for talent (18m 48s)

