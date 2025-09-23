Podcasts
The question of Palestine: Is recognition the answer?

Decades after UN partition plan, western countries are acknowledging Palestinian statehood despite Israeli opposition

Ban Barkawi
Ban Barkawi

September 23, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly marks a milestone for the region. After years of being the exceptions, several western countries have joined more than 140 others in recognising Palestine as a state.

French President Emmanuel Macron made his country’s declaration on Monday at the French-Saudi summit at UNGA to revive the long defunct two-state solution. The same position was declared by the UK a day earlier. Both are permanent UN Security Council members.

It has come full circle within the halls of the United Nations, where almost 80 years ago the General Assembly decided it would divide historic Palestine and create the state of Israel. Ever since, Palestine has been striving for its place in the world.

This could be the long-awaited catalyst for Palestinian self-determination, but with Israel’s continuing war on Gaza and its vow to annex the occupied West Bank, how can statehood become a reality?

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, guest host Ban Barkawi follows the journey of Palestine at the UN from division to recognition, and asks whether that will change anything. She speaks to Riyad Mansour, permanent observer of Palestine to the United Nations, and to Saul Takahashi, visiting professor in legal studies at NYU Abu Dhabi.

Updated: September 23, 2025, 7:41 AM`
Palestine's UN representative Riyad Mansour applauds as French President Emmanuel Macron announces France's recognition of Palestine at UNGA. AFP

The question of Palestine: Is recognition the answer?

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, left, and Emmanuel Macron, France's president, during a United Nations conference on a Palestinian two-state solution in New York, US, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. Canada, the UK and Australia on Sunday formally recognized a Palestinian state, joining a growing global consensus and pushing ahead with a policy that has drawn criticism from US President Donald Trump. Photographer: David Dee Delgado/Bloomberg

Palestine recognition at UNGA, and US envoy says peace an 'illusion'

Palestinian singer Lina Makoul joins Saeed Saeed on the latest episode of Tarab

Lina Makoul on Palestine, contentment, and Arabic lyricism

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaking ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York. AFP

UN high-level talks begin, and Israel pushes on in Gaza

More podcasts