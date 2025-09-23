The question of Palestine: Is recognition the answer?

The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly marks a milestone for the region. After years of being the exceptions, several western countries have joined more than 140 others in recognising Palestine as a state.
French President Emmanuel Macron made his country’s declaration on Monday at the French-Saudi summit at UNGA to revive the long defunct two-state solution. The same position was declared by the UK a day earlier. Both are permanent UN Security Council members.
It has come full circle within the halls of the United Nations, where almost 80 years ago the General Assembly decided it would divide historic Palestine and create the state of Israel. Ever since, Palestine has been striving for its place in the world.
This could be the long-awaited catalyst for Palestinian self-determination, but with Israel’s continuing war on Gaza and its vow to annex the occupied West Bank, how can statehood become a reality?
In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, guest host Ban Barkawi follows the journey of Palestine at the UN from division to recognition, and asks whether that will change anything. She speaks to Riyad Mansour, permanent observer of Palestine to the United Nations, and to Saul Takahashi, visiting professor in legal studies at NYU Abu Dhabi.
