What is the cost of ending the war in Gaza?

Ceasefire talks have resumed under pressure from President Trump - but analysts forecast a bleak future for the strip whatever the outcome

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

July 11, 2025

The toll of war is often measured in figures: the number of people killed, injured or displaced. But how do we calculate the cost of ending a war?

In the case of Gaza, where Israel continues to pursue a 20-month military offensive, the sacrifices will be difficult to quantify.

US President Donald Trump had been confident that a ceasefire would be reached this week as Israel and Hamas negotiate through mediators in Doha. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited and left the White House without a deal being reached.

It’s not the first time such talk talks have dragged on, but the collapse of the previous truce brings caution in its wake. Between the lines of any potential agreement are conditions that could be catastrophic for Gaza. What would aid distribution look like after the war ends? Will the entire population be “concentrated” into camps, as Israel's defence minister stated? Is reconstruction an option at all at this point? Will the strip be militarily occupied? Meanwhile, what impact will all this have on the West Bank?

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher discusses the painstaking efforts to end the war in Gaza and how a ceasefire could impact security, aid and governance in the enclave. She speaks to Tahani Mustafa, senior Palestine analyst at the International Crisis Group, and Michael Milshtein, head of the Palestinian Studies Forum at the Moshe Dayan Center at Tel Aviv University.

