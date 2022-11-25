Beyond the Headlines: What's it like at the Qatar World Cup?

Thousands of fans, dozens of games and the first Middle East World Cup. This week, we hear what it's actually like on the ground

Nov 25, 2022
The world came together in Qatar when the Fifa World Cup kicked off for the first time in the Middle East and Arab world.

But even before a ball had been kicked, there were many reasons why the Qatar tournament is unlike any other.

It is the costliest World Cup and Qatar is also the smallest country to host the competition by land size and population.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Gully Burrows takes a look at the World Cup in Qatar to find out exactly what it’s like on the ground there.

Argentina fans enjoy the atmosphere at the Souq Waqif, Doha, while marking the second anniversary of Diego Maradona's death. PA

Updated: November 25, 2022, 2:01 PM
