Jordan gas explosion, Hajj, UAE drug policy — Trending

A chlorine gas explosion at Jordan's Aqaba port kills at least 11 people and injures more than 250 while, in the US, at least 40 people have been found dead in an abandoned lorry in Texas.

More than 266,000 pilgrims have arrived in Madinah in preparation for this year's Hajj.

A number of UAE officials meet in Abu Dhabi to discuss a new drug policy that focuses on the treatment of addicts and Britney Spear's former husband, who showed up uninvited to her wedding, is charged with felony stalking and sent to trial.