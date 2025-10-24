What do we do when cloud services fail?

With regard to the editorial AWS outage shows the need for a cloud computing Plan B (October 22): This reflection comes at a crucial time, given the surge in co-ordinated attacks on telecommunications and critical infrastructure over the past year. More than 15500 incidents in the US alone have highlighted how over-reliance on private networks creates systemic vulnerabilities, not just technical inconveniences. The impact stretches well beyond lost equipment, with economic losses between 38 and 188 million dollars in just six months, hitting vital sectors from hospitals to military bases.

Single points of failure in cloud or telecom providers further illustrate how service concentration amplifies risk and raises questions around digital sovereignty and crisis response. Forward-thinking organisations are moving toward resilient, multi-cloud architectures and embedding advanced business continuity planning, including automated failover and continuous incident monitoring.

But real resilience also requires rigorous testing, executive involvement, and collaboration across industry and regulatory bodies. With threat sophistication on the rise, an integrated approach combining robust architecture, security controls, and co-ordinated sector response is essential to uphold public trust and operational continuity.

Johnny Da Silva, Paris, France

The French judiciary sets an example

With regard to Paul Carey's article Nicolas Sarkozy starts prison sentence over Libya funding scandal with defiant message (October 21): It's a sad situation, but bravo to Carla Bruni for standing with her husband until the end. I respect that. She's a brave lady.

Ana Catarina Ferreira Fonseca, Lisbon, Portugal

It's good to see a functioning rule of law. Unlike in corrupt countries where power, position or who you know could place you in a preferential place in society. Sure it is a sad day for him and his wife but so it is for everyone who goes to prison.

Tarja Katrina, Belgrade, Serbia

Justice for a Lebanese singer-fugitive

With reference to The National's report Lebanese singer turned fugitive Fadel Chaker appears in court after 12 years on the run (October 22): For justice to truly have been served, he should be jailed for the rest of his life.

Michel Khairallah, Beirut

Angelina Jolie's shelter for orphans in Gaza

With regard to Lemma Shehadi's piece Angelina Jolie could set up 'huge shelter for Gaza orphans' (October 21): As much as I want to be cynical about an actress saying she wants to or intends to help, she is pretty well known for her humanitarian donation and hands-on efforts.

Daniel Knapp, New York City, US

