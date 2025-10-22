AWS outage shows the need for a cloud computing Plan B

Picture this snapshot of modern life: upon waking up, you ask your Alexa assistant to put on some morning music. After firing up Zoom to make some work calls, you log on to your bank to pay some bills. While you do this, your smartphone lights up with a WhatsApp message from a friend who wants to meet up that evening.

The above tools – used by millions of people across the world every day – were just a few of the many websites, messaging apps, banks and social media platforms hit by this week’s outage of Amazon Web Services. The e-commerce giant’s cloud computing network experienced technical problems in its US-East-1 Region; this affected not only AWS’s global operations but a substantial part of the worldwide internet as well.

People in the UAE felt the effects. Outage-tracking service DownDetector reported messaging platforms such as Snapchat experiencing disruption as did Emirati telecoms companies Du and e&. This abrupt and widespread interruption follows last month’s connection problems caused by damage to internet cables in the Red Sea. Both incidents are potent reminders that when it comes to connectivity in the 21st century, all entities need to have a Plan B.

Disruption affecting Amazon Web Services this week led to outages across a wide variety of internet services, including some governments' portals. PA

That the AWS interruption hit a plethora of services across many different regions shows how a handful of companies’ cloud computing networks underpin an oversized section of the global digital economy. Over-relying on networks such as AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure leaves too many organisations at risk of severe disruption when things go wrong. However, credit must be given to AWS that the situation was swiftly handled, with consistent communication that reduced the level of concern the incident sparked.

The UAE and other Gulf countries are working hard to mitigate the risks posed by sudden outages. There are local AWS services in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, for example, and these offer greater resilience for customers in an entrepreneurial, digital-first economy. Other regions are also upping their game – in 2020, several EU member states began work on the Gaia-X project to build sovereign cloud infrastructure that would reduce the bloc’s reliance on foreign-hosted networks.

A Venmo mobile app shows it is not available during the Amazon Web Services outage. AP

However, many countries are not as forward thinking. Given the damaging and widespread effects that a cloud computing collapse can have, more governments might want to rework their relationships with powerful tech companies. Listing such foreign tech providers as critical third-party partners would require of them more oversight and transparency. When it comes to the digital infrastructure that enables banking, transport, healthcare and government portals to function smoothly, there is little room for complacency.

Too many lives and livelihoods are connected and supported by cloud computing services for anything less than a full account of what went wrong

Tech giants have great power and great responsibility. Too many lives and livelihoods are connected and supported by cloud computing services for anything less than a full account of what went wrong and what steps are going to be taken to avoid a repeat in the future.

In short, because technology is so woven into our lives, when it comes to a robust and reliable internet, it cannot be business as usual. AWS may have moved swiftly to restore its services but given the criticality of the incident and of the role companies like Amazon play, there are many questions that need to be addressed.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C600rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C500-4%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.9L%2F100km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh119%2C900%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

England squad Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Lewis Gregory, Keaton Jennings, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Amar Virdi, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Women%E2%80%99s%20T20%20World%20Cup%20Qualifier %3Cp%3EFrom%20September%2018-25%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%0D.%20The%20two%20finalists%20advance%20to%20the%20main%20event%20in%20South%20Africa%20in%20February%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3EGroup%20A%3A%20United%20States%2C%20Ireland%2C%20Scotland%2C%20Bangladesh%0D%3Cbr%3EGroup%20B%3A%20UAE%2C%20Thailand%2C%20Zimbabwe%2C%20Papua%20New%20Guinea%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3EUAE%20group%20fixtures%3A%0D%3Cbr%3ESept%2018%2C%203pm%2C%20Zayed%20Cricket%20Stadium%20%E2%80%93%20UAE%20v%20Thailand%0D%3Cbr%3ESept%2019%2C%203pm%2C%20Tolerance%20Oval%20-%20PNG%20v%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3ESept%2021%2C%207pm%2C%20Tolerance%20Oval%20%E2%80%93%20UAE%20v%20Zimbabwe%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3EUAE%20squad%3A%20Chaya%20Mughal%20(captain)%2C%20Esha%20Oza%2C%20Kavisha%20Kumari%2C%20Rinitha%20Rajith%2C%20Rithika%20Rajith%2C%20Khushi%20Sharma%2C%20Theertha%20Satish%2C%20Lavanya%20Keny%2C%20Priyanjali%20Jain%2C%20Suraksha%20Kotte%2C%20Natasha%20Cherriath%2C%20Indhuja%20Nandakumar%2C%20Vaishnave%20Mahesh%2C%20Siya%20Gokhale%2C%20Samaira%20Dharnidharka%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner: Celtic Prince, David Liska (jockey), Rashed Bouresly (trainer). 7.05pm: Conditions Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Commanding, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Grand Argentier, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 2,200m Winner: Arch Gold, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed Dh265,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Ibn Malik, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 10pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Sunday's fixtures Bournemouth v Southampton, 5.30pm

Manchester City v West Ham United, 8pm

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

In-demand jobs and monthly salaries Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000

Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000

Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500

Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000

Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000

RACECARD 6pm Emaar Dubai Sprint – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (Turf) 1,200m 6.35pm Graduate Stakes – Conditions (TB) $100,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.10pm Al Khail Trophy – Listed (TB) $100,000 (T) 2,810m 7.45pm UAE 1000 Guineas – Listed (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,600m 8.20pm Zabeel Turf – Listed (TB) $100,000 (T) 2,000m 8.55pm Downtown Dubai Cup – Rated Conditions (TB) $80,000 (D) 1,400m 9.30pm Zabeel Mile – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,600m 10.05pm Dubai Sprint – Listed (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,200m