A supermarket closing down matters to shoppers

With reference to Aarti Nagraj and Shweta Jain's report Carrefour closures: Why did they happen and could the UAE be next? (September 17): Carrefour is my favourite supermarket, although unfortunately some branches need better management and control over expired food, especially vegetables. For the past eight years in Dubai, I have been seeing an unfortunate drop in quality and an increase in prices. I hope they can fix these issues and remain in the UAE for a long time to come.

Aurelia G, Dubai

Local and regional names are such a beautiful part of the landscape of each country. And I love seeing the little stores I associate with each place.

Dania, Abu Dhabi

First Talabat in Qatar, now Carrefour in Bahrain. We need to take a closer look at brands in the UAE. The non-UAE ones especially should be in top form.

A Shutaibi, Abu Dhabi

The same is now needed in the UAE. Majid Al Futtaim is a great brand. This is an opportunity for local businesses to thrive.

Karim Abbas, Dubai

Lebanon robbed of millions

In reference to Nada Maucourant Atallah's report Lebanon swindled out of millions in sanctioned Russian fuel scheme (September 15): Been in Lebanon for 5 years, this is now business as usual because the so-called good people do nothing.

D Dagher, Beirut

Pettiness on the cricket field

Regarding Paul Radley's report Suryakumar Yadav explains India's decision not to shake hands with Pakistan after Asia Cup clash (September 14):When you win the match but lose respect.

Khansa Afridi, Lahore

Bad sportsmanship from the Indian side. Should have boycotted the match to start with, the way players of other nations do if they don't want to play against, say, Israel, because of solidarity with Palestinians. The Indian team could have done the same. Cancel the match instead of this shameful, petty behaviour.

Name withheld, Dubai

The Pakistan team didn't shake hands at the beginning of the match so one could see it as a fitting response from the Indian team.

Kiran Makhija, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Politics should have no place in sports.

Arsal Hassan, Hyderabad, India

Robert Redford: another legend passes

Regarding the report Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor and director, dies aged 89 (September 16): Thank you for all your many golden performances and the movies you directed. Thank you for the masterpiece, The Great Gastby. In my book, you are the one and only real Jay Gatsby. Thank you for the other masterpiece, Out Of Africa, a most beautiful movie and soundtrack. There are so many more. Rest in peace, Mr Redford, the epitome of class and elegance.

Patricia Rita, Dubai

