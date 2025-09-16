US actor and environmental activist Robert Redford, seen here in Monaco in 2021, died on September 16. AFP
US actor and environmental activist Robert Redford, seen here in Monaco in 2021, died on September 16. AFP
US actor and environmental activist Robert Redford, seen here in Monaco in 2021, died on September 16. AFP
US actor and environmental activist Robert Redford, seen here in Monaco in 2021, died on September 16. AFP

Culture

Film & TV

Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor and director, dies aged 89

Redford was one of the biggest stars of the 1970s with films such as All the President’s Men and The Way We Were

The National

September 16, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Actor and director Robert Redford has died aged 89. He died “at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah – the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved”, publicist Cindi Berger said in a statement. No cause of death was provided.

Redford’s career stretched more than six decades, during which he shaped both the commercial and independent film world. He gained popularity through roles in classics such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, All the President’s Men and The Way We Were.

As a director, he won an Academy Award for Ordinary People in 1981 and earned acclaim for Quiz Show and other films. Additionally, he received an Honourary Academy Award in 2002 for his body of work.

Beyond acting and directing, Redford was the founding force behind the Sundance Institute and the Sundance Film Festival, which provided a vital platform for independent filmmakers around the globe. He was also known for his passionate environmental advocacy and cofounded the Redford Centre in 2005.

Born in August 1936 in Santa Monica, California, Redford trained in dramatic arts. He rose from television and stage to become one of Hollywood’s most enduring names. In 2018, he effectively retired from acting, with The Old Man & the Gun cited as his final major film role.

He leaves behind his wife, Sibylle Szaggars Redford, four children, and seven grandchildren. His impact on film, activism and the way stories are told will be remembered long beyond his passing.

COMPANY%20PROFILE%3A
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Envision%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarthik%20Mahadevan%20and%20Karthik%20Kannan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20Netherlands%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Technology%2FAssistive%20Technology%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241.5%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204impact%2C%20ABN%20Amro%2C%20Impact%20Ventures%20and%20group%20of%20angels%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from this package
While you're here
While you're here
More coverage from the Future Forum
War and the virus
Tomorrow 2021
Towering concerns
On Women's Day
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Avatar%20(2009)
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJames%20Cameron%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESam%20Worthington%2C%20Zoe%20Saldana%2C%20Sigourney%20Weaver%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
RESULTS

6pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 – Group 1 (PA) $55,000 (Dirt) 1,900m
Winner: Rajeh, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Musabah Al Muhairi (trainer)

6.35pm: Oud Metha Stakes – Rated Conditions (TB) $60,000 (D) 1,200m
Winner: Get Back Goldie, William Buick, Doug O’Neill

7.10pm: Jumeirah Classic – Listed (TB) $150,000 (Turf) 1,600m
Winner: Sovereign Prince, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby

7.45pm: Firebreak Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,600m
Winner: Hypothetical, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

8.20pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 – Group 2 (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,900m
Winner: Hot Rod Charlie, William Buick, Doug O’Neill

8.55pm: Al Bastakiya Trial – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (D) 1,900m
Winner: Withering, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass

9.30pm: Balanchine – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,800m
Winner: Creative Flair, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Tomorrow 2021
Transgender report
While you're here
Towering concerns
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
While you're here
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

While you're here
Company%C2%A0profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeap%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ziad%20Toqan%20and%20Jamil%20Khammu%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
On Women's Day
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Updated: September 16, 2025, 12:59 PM`