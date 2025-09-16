Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor and director, dies aged 89

Actor and director Robert Redford has died aged 89. He died “at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah – the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved”, publicist Cindi Berger said in a statement. No cause of death was provided.

Redford’s career stretched more than six decades, during which he shaped both the commercial and independent film world. He gained popularity through roles in classics such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, All the President’s Men and The Way We Were.

As a director, he won an Academy Award for Ordinary People in 1981 and earned acclaim for Quiz Show and other films. Additionally, he received an Honourary Academy Award in 2002 for his body of work.

Beyond acting and directing, Redford was the founding force behind the Sundance Institute and the Sundance Film Festival, which provided a vital platform for independent filmmakers around the globe. He was also known for his passionate environmental advocacy and cofounded the Redford Centre in 2005.

Born in August 1936 in Santa Monica, California, Redford trained in dramatic arts. He rose from television and stage to become one of Hollywood’s most enduring names. In 2018, he effectively retired from acting, with The Old Man & the Gun cited as his final major film role.

He leaves behind his wife, Sibylle Szaggars Redford, four children, and seven grandchildren. His impact on film, activism and the way stories are told will be remembered long beyond his passing.

