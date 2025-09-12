Holding Israel accountable for the Doha attacks

Regarding The National's article Qatar labels Netanyahu 'reckless' as he raises prospect of further attacks (September 11): How many more violations will it take before the world admits that Israel is not seeking peace, but ensuring perpetual war and suffering? This is arrogance and lawlessness on full display.

Khalil M, Aswan, Egypt

If the US had a bit of dignity and self respect they would return the aircraft gifted by Qatar for failing to prevent those strikes on their supposed ally. But since these concepts are completely strange to their vocabulary, they will continue lying and deceiving and funding Israel's terrorism.

Soumaya K, Beirut, Lebanon

How long will Israeli behaviour be tolerated, despite the number of attacks in different parts of the region that Israel has carried out recently?

Barbara Lebar, Abu Dhabi

On Qatari soil, this is audacious. If there is a retaliation for this who can blame them? These are the diplomatic/political representatives of Hamas. How else would negotiations take place and how else can the war be brought to an end?

Abdullah K, Doha, Qatar

A state of upset in Nepal

With regard to The National's report Nepal's prime minister quits after 19 killed in clashes over social media ban (September 9): This was a most unfortunate yet sadly common instance of casualties resulting from the violent protests. The unrest, which turned violent and led to the loss of lives, is unacceptable. An investigation must be carried out and those responsible must be held accountable. Immediate efforts should be undertaken to restore peace and normality in Nepal, a nation known for its rich history, cultural heritage and long-standing spirit of peace.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Charlie Kirk shot to death

In reference to the report US right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk shot dead in Utah (September 10): A very controversial character. Believed in guns. Believed what was happening to the Palestinian people was justified. Believed in the ultra-right-wing agenda that may be tearing America apart. I really can't say a good word about him, so I'm not going to. Hopefully he's seeing the truth on the other side.

Roxana Kelly, Utah, US

Charlie Kirk is no innocent and I won't waste a tear on him. He has spent his life propping up white supremacy, smearing Black Lives matter, cheering Immigration and Customs Enforcement cages, defending US war crimes, and applauding Israel's killing of Palestinians. Every time brutality was caught on camera, he said: good, I want more. As Malcolm X said, the chickens have come home to roost. I can't grieve for a man who glorified the suffering of others.

Lottie H, New York, US

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

The smuggler Eldarir had arrived at JFK in January 2020 with three suitcases, containing goods he valued at $300, when he was directed to a search area.

Officers found 41 gold artefacts among the bags, including amulets from a funerary set which prepared the deceased for the afterlife.

Also found was a cartouche of a Ptolemaic king on a relief that was originally part of a royal building or temple.

The largest single group of items found in Eldarir’s cases were 400 shabtis, or figurines.

Khouli conviction Khouli smuggled items into the US by making false declarations to customs about the country of origin and value of the items.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he provided “false provenances which stated that [two] Egyptian antiquities were part of a collection assembled by Khouli's father in Israel in the 1960s” when in fact “Khouli acquired the Egyptian antiquities from other dealers”.

He was sentenced to one year of probation, six months of home confinement and 200 hours of community service in 2012 after admitting buying and smuggling Egyptian antiquities, including coffins, funerary boats and limestone figures.

For sale A number of other items said to come from the collection of Ezeldeen Taha Eldarir are currently or recently for sale.

Their provenance is described in near identical terms as the British Museum shabti: bought from Salahaddin Sirmali, "authenticated and appraised" by Hossen Rashed, then imported to the US in 1948. - An Egyptian Mummy mask dating from 700BC-30BC, is on offer for £11,807 ($15,275) online by a seller in Mexico - A coffin lid dating back to 664BC-332BC was offered for sale by a Colorado-based art dealer, with a starting price of $65,000 - A shabti that was on sale through a Chicago-based coin dealer, dating from 1567BC-1085BC, is up for $1,950

Turning%20waste%20into%20fuel %3Cp%3EAverage%20amount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20at%20DIC%20factory%20every%20month%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EApproximately%20106%2C000%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAmount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20from%201%20litre%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%20%3Cstrong%3E920ml%20(92%25)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETime%20required%20for%20one%20full%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%20used%20cooking%20oil%20to%20biofuel%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EOne%20day%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EEnergy%20requirements%20for%20one%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%201%2C000%20litres%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%96%AA%20Electricity%20-%201.1904%20units%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Water-%2031%20litres%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Diesel%20%E2%80%93%2026.275%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'Nope' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jordan%20Peele%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Daniel%20Kaluuya%2C%20Keke%20Palmer%2C%20Brandon%20Perea%2C%20Steven%20Yeun%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence