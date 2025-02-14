The UAE's achievable space goals

Regarding Sarwat Nasir's report UAE aims to land Emirati astronaut on the Moon in the next 10 years (February 12): Ten is an impressive estimate in any case. But considering the rate of the UAE's successes and progress with their space missions – the UAE's Hope probe this week having completed three years in Mars's orbit, I won't be surprised if there's an Emirati on the moon in the next five years.

H Jahan, Dubai

Looking forward to car-free in Bur Dubai

In regard to John Dennehy and Ramola Talwar Badam's report ‘I feel recharged’: Dubai’s old town residents thrilled by car ban plan (February 8): I am so thankful for this plan. It is such a wonderful idea. I don't live in the area anymore. But I grew up there and have so many memories of Bur Dubai. If the area really becomes car free I would want to visit much more often, at least once a week.

Raha Mohajer, Dubai

Trump's worrying plans for Gaza

In reference to the report Trump tells Jordanians they are 'lucky to have' King Abdullah (February 13): I was concerned about what Trump said about Gaza and has been repeating. These are careless things to say. A powerful world leader needs to have a moral compass, empathy and a basic ability to discern wrong from right.

Pam Clancy, New Haven, Connecticut, US

A change of government in Delhi

With regard to the report Arvind Kejriwal loses seat as BJP defeats Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi election (February 8): This piece laid out some of the reasons for the defeat of Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi's recent elections, ending a decade-long term in the capital. Several factors contributed to Mr Kejriwal's defeat, including his frequent criticism of the prime minister, overconfidence, alleged corrupt practices, and disregard for legal processes, especially when he was summoned to court. The people of Delhi have delivered a strong verdict, signalling their dissatisfaction.

Now, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking control of the Delhi Assembly after 27 years, it is their time to prove their capabilities. Delhi’s voters are not easily deceived; they may have been misled in the past, but they will no longer tolerate empty promises. The BJP must deliver on their promises of personal and infrastructure development, especially the air quality, that the people critically need.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

