UAE aims to land Emirati astronaut on the Moon in the next 10 years

The UAE's Dr Sultan Al Neyadi during his historic spacewalk on April 28, 2023. Now the country is setting it sights on landing an astronaut on the Moon. Photo: Sultan Al Neyadi / X

The UAE's Dr Sultan Al Neyadi during his historic spacewalk on April 28, 2023. Now the country is setting it sights on landing an astronaut on the Moon. Photo: Sultan Al Neyadi / X