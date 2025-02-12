Trump tells Jordanians they are 'lucky to have' King Abdullah

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump </a>told Jordanians on Wednesday that they were “lucky to have” King Abdullah II, in part of the US leader's charm offensive to win a crucial backer for his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/10/trump-palestinians-no-return-gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza displacement plan.</a> In a brief address from the Oval Office of the White House, Mr Trump paid homage to the Jordanian monarch a day after the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/11/king-abdullah-white-house-visit/" target="_blank">two men met </a>at the White House. He is trying to persuade King Abdullah to take in Palestinian refugees as part of a plan to forcibly displace people from the Gaza Strip and rebuild the coastal enclave. “You're very, very fantastic people with tremendous brilliance and energy," Mr Trump said. "I wanted to say that you have a king who is a tremendous man. He's a leader. He's got a wonderful heart. "He loves you so much. He loves his country. He's done amazingly. King Abdullah is one of the true great leaders of the world. And I just want to tell you, you're lucky to have him.” King Abdullah sat alongside Mr Trump on Tuesday as the President repeated his plan to completely empty Gaza of its inhabitants then redevelop the Palestinian territory. Mr Trump wants Jordan, Egypt and other unidentified nations to take in Palestinians, and has promised they would not want to return to Gaza because their new living conditions would be so pleasant. King Abdullah was repeatedly asked what he thought of Mr Trump's plans. He said conversations are continuing with the US and other Arab countries, and that he was waiting to hear Egypt's proposals. After the meeting, he posted on X that he had reiterated Jordan's “steadfast” opposition to the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.