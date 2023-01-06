The UAE's vision for its workforce

With reference to the editorial UAE unemployment insurance and a better model for post-pandemic work life (January 4): this was nicely explained. The analysis was relevant. The focus on talent retention will be significant for the country in the coming years. It will ease the worries of people in the work force. The expectations of growth in 2023 all across the globe is laudable. Above all, the UAE leader’s vision for the employees over unemployment insurance scheme is amazing. Except free zone areas, employees and the rest of both private and public sector employees will be covered. This shows the interest of the administration. Kudos to the UAE for taking this step.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

A silent film on Lebanon echoes back to August 2020

With regard to Razmig Bedirian's report Silent Beirut blast documentary speaks volumes about the tragedy (January 4): that was terrible. My heart goes out to all the people of Lebanon, hopefully everything will be better soon.

Yulia Hulia, Kyiv, Ukraine

The world should unite to help China fight Covid-19

About Soraya Ebrahimi's article Covid-positive travellers from China 'will not be forced to quarantine' in UK (January 4): The proliferation of Covid-19 cases in China is alarming but unsurprising. We've seen the trend before when restrictions lift. Covid-19 is the common enemy of mankind. This virus does not recognise national boundaries. Unless Covid-19 is controlled in China, it can spread to other countries. This proliferation could be a big challenge even though many countries have seen the worst of it and have come out on the other side. The world however is still recovering from the Covid-19 crisis.

Despite geopolitical differences, countries must offer help. There have been multiple ideological differences between the West and China. The US and China do not see eye-to-eye on a number of issues. Similarly India and China have had border skirmishes on and off since 1962. Nevertheless, the world should unite to help China to fight the Covid-19 menace. Nations should send China vaccines, medicines, medical equipment, oxygen concentrators. Human lives are precious irrespective of nationality or religion. The world must do its best to save as many lives as possible in China.

This is not the time for ideological grandstanding. The world should intervene so that ordinary Chinese citizens don't suffer. We must stand by them. Governments can always have differences and issues to resolve but the citizens of China must not pay the price. The kindness of people in times of such need will never be forgotten and it may well generate goodwill in the future.

Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India