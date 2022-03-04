Was Ukraine betrayed by the West?

I write in reference to Tim Stickings' article Eastern Europe swings behind Ukraine's EU membership bid (March 2): western incompetence has helped exacerbate yet another conflict in the world, this time in Ukraine. While it is comforting to hear that the US will fight to protect fellow Nato member states, but why not help friends who may not be treaty allies – such as Ukraine – as well?

Less than a year after the Biden administration made a mess of America's withdrawal from Afghanistan, its inaction in Eastern Europe is just as troubling.

The West sold Ukraine false dreams about EU inclusion and Nato membership, both of which scared Russia, given the historical, cultural and political ties between these two neighbours. After all the intelligence it had gathered over the past few months, Washington could have sent a peacekeeping force to Ukraine in anticipation of the war.

Sadly, it seems, Ukraine is paying the price for its misplaced trust in the West.

Christopher-Michael Mansour, Barrie, Canada

Indian student's death is a tragedy

I write in reference to Leen Alfaisal's video Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling and 16000 remain trapped (March 2): it is always depressing to learn about the lives lost in conflict. It is one thing for soldiers to go into battle knowing they may never return. It is entirely another for civilians to get caught in a crossfire, or worse, be targeted by enemy forces.

Why do they have to die? What have they done to deserve death? Can there be no way to protect them better? These are some of the questions that occurred to me when I learned about the death of an Indian medical student in Ukraine.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar was only 21 years old. Had it not been for the war, he may well have become a medical practitioner one day, perhaps saving the lives of others. Instead, his life was cruelly snatched for no fault of his.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

A global government, anyone?

I write in reference to James Reinl's article UN assembly condemns Russian aggression in Ukraine (March 2): it may be time for all the world's leaders, as well as the UN, to think seriously about forming a global government, which all the nations of the world can have a stake in.

This government will have no jurisdiction over the internal affairs and administration of any country, but it will have the remit to resolve global issues. Perhaps, such a force might be more effective in keeping the peace throughout the world.

Raj Kishore Panda, Jajpur, India

The truth about war

I write in reference to the editorial The only way to end Ukraine bloodshed is through direct dialogue (February 27): war is destructive and very unfortunate. It does not differentiate between enemy and friend. It kills and/or maims both.

Nazim Hasan Khan, Dubai