The only way to end Ukraine bloodshed is for Putin and Zelenskyy to talk

Residents of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, woke up on Sunday morning to a cacophony of air raid sirens. There are 150 such sirens scattered throughout the city. They have been used a handful of times in recent years, primarily when fighting was at a peak in the Donbas region, which includes the southern breakaway areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, more out of abundance of caution than imminent threat.

Now, however, the threat is not only imminent, but ever-present. On Saturday, a mere three days since Russia moved its troops into Ukrainian territory, a missile struck a residential apartment block near Kiev’s airport, cratering five stories in broad daylight. The incident resulted in six injuries and, fortunately, no deaths. But it highlights the ongoing threat to civilian life caused by the fighting in Ukraine’s urban areas.

Civilians, increasingly, are being dragged into this conflict, the purpose of which, Moscow claims, is to “demilitarise” Ukraine. That goal has proven counterproductive, as it has resulted in a flood of weapons from western states into Ukrainian territory, as well as record levels of enlistment in Ukraine’s armed forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on civilian males to take up arms, prohibited adult men from leaving the country and removed the upper age limit for enlistment. Ukraine is arguably more militarised now than it has been in decades.

Even as the war heats up, there is no excuse for the targeting of civilian infrastructure, particularly residential buildings. Civilian life is under threat.

Videos showing Ukrainian civilians attempting to physically block Russian tanks with their own bodies illustrate how quickly the lines between the activities of armed forces and civilians can fade, if escalation continues. Over the past seven years, 16,000 people have died in the fighting in Donbas, including soldiers as well as civilians. On Sunday, the UN reported that at least 64 civilians have died in the past week, 24 of them in the first 24 hours of the invasion.

These figures have alarmed the international community, including friends of both Russia and Ukraine. On Friday, at a session of the UN Security Council, Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN, expressed “alarm at the consequences for civilians”, and called for an urgent effort to attain a diplomatic solution. UAE Presidential Adviser Dr Anwar Gargash said in a tweet on Sunday that “in the Ukrainian crisis, our priority is to encourage all sides to adopt diplomacy and negotiations in order to find a political settlement that can end this crisis”.

On Sunday morning, Russian soldiers entered Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, where they engaged Ukrainian soldiers on the city’s residential streets. As the fighting began, Mr Zelenskyy rejected an offer by Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, to meet for talks in neighbouring Belarus, which hosts part of Russia’s forces. According to Mr Zelenskyy, it is the choice of venue that proves problematic, rather than the idea of talks themselves.

Talking directly and in good faith will be the only constructive path from this point on. As Ms Nusseibeh remarked during the Security Council session: “Being from the Middle East, we are intimately aware of the critical importance of a stable regional security environment, and of de-escalation, diplomacy and dialogue. Similarly, we understand from experience the need for inclusive and consultative processes.”

As Dr Gargash said on Sunday, “political solutions and creating balance of power to support security and stability is the best way to tackle crises”.

Having been involved in war, diplomacy and peace in the Middle East for many years, Russia will be aware of these lessons, too. As the war drifts into increasingly chaotic terrain, the threat to Ukrainian civilians, as well as Russian citizens living in areas near the countries’ border, will not subside until Mr Zelenskyy and Mr Putin’s phone lines actually connect. Their mutual desire to speak provides some modicum of reassurance that a cessation of hostilities could be on the horizon. But for that desire to turn into anything meaningful, it must be backed by a real motivation to end this war and find a sustainable peace, whatever it takes.