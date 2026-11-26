It is unfortunate to have to say that road accidents are not rare, isolated events. They are inevitably part of the driving experience globally, whether on badly lit rural streets or on multi-lane motorways. But they should not be.

A quick glance at the news of the past few weeks reveals a terrifying reality of accidents that could have been avoided, given the possibility of small tweak of conditions and surrounding factors.

On Tuesday, a collision between a lorry and a bus in Ras Al Khaimah caused the death of 13 people and left 14 others injured. Earlier this month, a lorry collided with a car before deviating off and hitting several other vehicles that left 14 killed and 30 injured. A driver lost control of his lorry and crashed into a metal safety motorway barrier. Then there were accidents caused by motorists failing to slow down when there was a standstill ahead.

There is also the story of a hit-and-run survivor in Dubai, who was pregnant. Some stories do have happy endings: she has since recovered and is now taking care of her child after undergoing five operations and weeks in the hospital.

The UN reports that approximately 1.16 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. And 92 per cent of the world's fatalities on the roads occur in low- and middle-income countries, even though these countries have around 60 per cent of the world's vehicles.

Quote The UN reports that approximately 1.16 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes

Debates and discussions have been picking up pace about the causes of such tragedies, given the robust measures taken by traffic police in the UAE, including issuing fines and black points on drivers’ traffic files, impounding vehicles, suspending licences, and even pursuing court action depending on the severity of the case.

While some call for stricter controls on heavy vehicles or tougher enforcement of safety regulations, others insist that, to prevent accidents, a completely new system should be put in place, one that focuses on private and commercial drivers of small and large vehicles alike. But many of the proposed measures have already been tested and implemented, leading us to the need for greater reliance on highly advanced technology.

Given that most road accidents are caused by wrong decisions or actions of drivers, there is growing support for the adoption of technologies the UAE has already begun to pursue, such as flying taxis and autonomous vehicles. Efforts to introduce such services are already under way in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. These vehicles rely on artificial intelligence, alongside sensors, cameras, LiDAR, radar, satellite navigation and digital mapping, to perceive their surroundings and navigate safely. This could be a way to reduce reliance on drivers’ actions on the road and thus minimise the potential for human error.

But until the time comes when automated roads and vehicles become the norm, it is essential for those behind the wheel to respect speed limits and traffic laws. It is also vital for police to continue raising awareness about unsafe driving practices and encourage motorists to adopt safer habits. The conclusion, therefore, remains the same: primary responsibility rests with drivers themselves, their behaviour, their choices and their actions on the road.