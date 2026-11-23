The debate over the potential negative effects of video games on minors has persisted for decades, yet it has never been as intense or wide-ranging as it is today.

We have witnessed advances in technology that have widened the scale of youth online engagement, causing elevated concerns regarding their mental health and behavioural patterns.

With the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 last week, a fierce discussion has been, justifiably, initiated about the influence and impact that the game has on children.

It is no secret that the main themes of the franchise were controversial to begin with, apparent as they are in the name of the game. It essentially glorified criminals in their pursuit to steal vehicles, carry out robberies, make dirty money and evade or confront law enforcement.

The latest version of GTA comes with new problematic themes, as it mixes violence, sexual content, profanity, and drug and alcohol abuse. This goes far beyond the innocent wish of a youngster who wants to play a game.

Quote The latest version of GTA mixes violence, sexual content, profanity, and drug and alcohol abuse

The seriousness of the issue was highlighted in a direct and explicit warning issued by UAE’s Drug Enforcement Authority, which urged families to be vigilant and to monitor any exposure to drug-related content within the game.

The authority warned against “scenes involving drug use and illegal activities, and the possible negative effects these may have on the awareness and behaviour of children and young people”.

Further, the decision by the UAE’s National Media Authority to rate GTA 6 at “21+” is well-placed, particularly if we consider the aspects of the game that run counter the ethical and moral codes of most societies in the Middle East. The rating makes it clear that it is suitable only for those aged 21 and above – the highest rating that a computer game can be given. It is clearly unsuitable for individuals below that age, let alone for children.

Last week, the NDEA organised the World Police Summit in Dubai. The event focused specifically on emerging threats posed by narcotics and the latest policies put forward to prevent drug abuse, fight the trafficking and smuggling of illegal substances, and solidify international co-operation to protect societies. This is a welcome development.

Quote The importance of parental supervision should be stressed. Adults must verify the content of video games before children are permitted to interact with them

However, for these efforts to be fruitful, a serious discussion should take place concerning the content of such games, and the negative impact they could have on the awareness and behaviour of the most vulnerable members of any community.

While official steps are being taken and public forums are exploring the most adequate methods to go ahead, the importance of parental supervision should be stressed. Adults must lead the way in verifying the content of video games before children are permitted to interact with them.