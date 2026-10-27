Jordan’s unity remains its strongest defence

Last Friday, gunmen opened fire at St George’s Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Hamoud in Jordan’s Karak governorate, killing nine people and injuring 40 others. The attack, which authorities have described as a "heinous act of terrorism”, was intended as a deadly attack on the Hashemite kingdom’s Christian community and its social fabric.

Yet far from sowing division in its society, it appears to have galvanised a country already dealing with challenges on a number of fronts. This is both noteworthy and encouraging.

Jordan has had to deal with numerous attacks in the past months. Missiles and drones linked to Iran threaten its security. War rages in neighbouring Lebanon. Its border with Syria remains vulnerable to drug-smuggling networks. Unrest in the West Bank carries risks for it. It is home to millions of Palestinian and Syrian refugees. And yet with each challenge, Jordanians have risen to the occasion.

Friday’s attack was intended to do more than just kill and wound ordinary, defenceless people attending the funeral of a loved one. By targeting a church, the objective was to strike at the principle that Jordanians of different faiths belong equally to their country. It is notable, then, that moments after the attack, King Abdullah II insisted that such dastardly acts won’t undermine national unity. “What happened today was an attack on all Jordanians,” he said.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan also struck a defiant tone as he blamed “blind extremism” for the attack. “We will not allow society to go down this path,” he added.

Quote Terrorism seeks to create cleavages that outlast any attack, and such aims should not be given oxygen

The overwhelming response from Jordanians of all walks, from political leaders to members of the clergy to ordinary citizens, has been one of unity. People from across the country travelled to Hamoud to attend the victims’ funeral at the same church, offering support and succour to those bereaved, with a clear message that their Christians brothers and sisters are part of their country’s history and future. The presence of Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein, and other members of the royal family at the funeral reinforced that message.

Leaders from around the world have also expressed solidarity with Jordan. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, conveyed the UAE’s support for Jordan, reflecting a regional recognition that attacks on civilians and places of worship threaten everyone’s security and prosperity.

Security will no doubt dominate Jordanian national conversation in the foreseeable future. Within days of King Abdullah ordering security forces to respond with “an iron fist”, three suspects have been arrested. More are likely to follow. But while counterterrorism missions should be given their space to tackle the more immediate threats, it’s important never to lose sight of the longer-term challenge of consistently dealing with extremism at a societal level. It is also important to keep in mind all that makes Jordan a dynamic and pluralistic society, and a country that people around the region and the world hold in high regard.

Terrorism seeks to create cleavages that outlast any attack, and such aims should not be given oxygen. Whether it is excusing violence, or casting minorities as outsiders, such thinking could end up advancing the same divisive purpose. Put simply, the key is knitting a strong social fabric.

Jordan has shown once more that its social fabric remains its biggest asset.