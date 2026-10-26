Queen Rania attends funeral for victims of Jordan church attack

Jordan's Queen Rania offered condolences to the families of the nine people killed in an attack on a Greek Orthodox church in the Karak governorate.

Members of the royal family on Sunday visited the village of Hamoud, where the victims were buried. The funeral was held at the same church where the attack took place on Friday.

Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah were accompanied by Princess Rajwa and Princess Salma, Jordan's state-run Petra agency reported. During the visit to the church, Crown Prince Hussein expressed the sympathies and condolences of King Abdullah II to the families.

Crown Prince Hussein offers condolences at a memorial for the victims of the church shooting. AFP Show caption: Crown Prince Hussein offers condolences at a memorial for th…

King Abdullah described the attack as "terrorism" and Jordan's Ministry of Interior said three suspects were detained on Monday morning.

The king visited the injured in hospital on Friday and spoke with them to check on their condition, according to footage shown by the state-owned broadcaster. Queen Rania prayed for the victims and was seen comforting their family members.

It was the biggest attack against Jordan's Christian minority since the 1950s.

The dead were all men. One was a doctor and another was a dentist. Most belonged to the Halasah clan, one of the most prominent Christian families in Jordan. It was not immediately known why only eight of the nine were buried in Hamoud.

The attack in Karak, about 100km south of Amman, took place during a funeral.