The UAE's compassionate war on drugs

Drug abuse is a global scourge that spares few societies. But recent initiatives in the UAE show that a multifaceted strategy combining enforcement, prevention and family-centred rehabilitation can be effective in tackling what is a growing menace around the world.

A report published by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime last year states that 316 million people misused a drug in 2023, or 6 per cent of the global population aged between 15 and 64 – up from about 5 per cent in 2013. The report warns that this crisis could worsen over the coming decade as the number of vulnerable people escaping hardship, instability and conflict increases.

The challenge to address this issue effectively is partly attributed to the methods used to do so. For decades, governments focused largely on prohibition and criminalisation. But as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in 2024, “these policies are simply not working – and we are failing some of the most vulnerable groups in our societies”.

It is with these groups, particularly impressionable youth, in mind that the UAE has in recent years developed a more compassionate yet resolute framework, underpinned by a simple philosophy: addiction is not simply a moral failing to be punished but a medical condition to be treated. The results of a holistic approach prioritising public health and long-term recovery are promising.

In Sharjah, almost 330 families have reported their teenage children to the police for drug addiction over the past three years, with cases involving minors as young as 14. While such a statistic might be cause for alarm, it also signals that families trust the system enough to seek help through it.

Quote Treating addiction as a public health challenge rather than just a criminal one is both morally sound and prudent

Beyond encouraging families to come forward, the UAE has matched its compassionate messaging with serious enforcement. Sharjah Police recorded more than 3,000 drug cases over three years, seizing 3.3 tonnes of drugs and almost 12 million illegal painkillers worth about $107 million. The fight has also extended online, with authorities aided by artificial intelligence blocking more than 3,000 websites and social media accounts promoting or selling drugs during this period.

But the rehabilitation component of the UAE’s strategy may be its most impressive achievement. In Abu Dhabi, the Halfway Houses initiative – established by the emirate’s Family Care Authority in 2023 – blends psychological treatment, family therapy, vocational support and social rehabilitation across more than 35 programmes. That about 70 per cent of graduates have gone on to secure employment, dramatically reducing the likelihood of relapse, shows the merits of such an approach.

Moreover, prevention efforts are now focused on children between the ages of 10 and 17, with awareness campaigns reaching schools and universities. Early identification of underlying mental health conditions such as ADHD and anxiety, which can make young people more susceptible to substance misuse, is another key pillar of this forward-looking policy.

A nationwide campaign launched last week, titled “United as One to Eradicate the Threat”, further signals that the authorities intend this to be a whole-of-society effort, as they mobilise communities, schools, mosques and the media to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.

The UAE’s strategy deserves recognition for its progressive and humane approach. Treating addiction as a public health challenge rather than just a criminal one – while still targeting dealers and traffickers, and working with countries where these narcotics come from – is both morally sound and prudent.