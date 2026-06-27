How Abu Dhabi drug rehabilitation scheme is helping recovering addicts rebuild lives and get back to work

An Abu Dhabi rehabilitation scheme is helping people recovering from drug addiction to rebuild their lives - with 70 per cent of those who have benefited from the service going on to secure jobs.

The Halfway Houses initiative - established by the Family Care Authority in 2023 - is a key part of a wider drive across the Emirates to help tackle drug misuse by strengthening networks of support.

It provides more than 35 rehabilitation and community integration programmes, combining psychological treatment, family therapy, vocational support and social rehabilitation.

It accepts people from Abu Dhabi aged between 18 to 65, after they complete treatment courses at the National Rehabilitation Centre.

The residential programme forms part of a three-stage recovery model that includes assessment, intensive rehabilitation and long-term follow-up.

“We’re the only halfway house that starts with the family and ends with employment,” said Asma Alazri, executive director of family cases at the authority. “You can always stabilise a patient and release them, but if you don’t ensure they get employed, they can relapse easily.”

Quote We are not the police ... everything is confidential Mona Alhashmi ,

Family Care Authority

About 70 per cent of graduates from the rehabilitation programmes at Halfway Houses in the emirate have gone on to find employment, she said.

The authority marked the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Friday by bringing together its experts with those from Abu Dhabi Police, the National Rehabilitation Centre and Zayed University to discuss prevention, family resilience and recovery.

“The day highlights a global issue that impacts health, safety and society,” Ms Alazri said. “It’s about encouraging informed decisions, promoting prevention, especially among young people, reducing stigma and supporting those who need treatment and recovery.”

The Family Care Authority's work is divided into three areas: community awareness campaigns, psychosocial counselling and residential rehabilitation.

Awareness campaigns target children, teenagers, parents and the wider community, while counselling services are offered through the authority's centres to families and people struggling with addiction.

At Halfway Houses facilities, each resident follows an individual rehabilitation plan based on when they began using drugs, how long they have been using them, their personal circumstances, individual needs and the challenges they face.

Ms Alazri said prevention efforts are increasingly focused on children and teenagers, with awareness campaigns now reaching schools as well as universities.

Global challenge

“It’s a global issue,” she said. “It’s now targeting younger generations, which is why we’re focusing on children between the ages of 10 and 17.”

Although the authority has seen relatively few very young addicts, she said even a single case is cause for concern.

“The youngest case we’ve seen was 14 years old,” she said. “If I see one case at the age of 14, that’s already a problem. Even if the number is small, if we don’t give it the right attention, it could grow bigger and become much more difficult to contain.”

The authority is also placing greater emphasis on identifying and treating underlying mental health conditions before they lead to substance misuse.

The programme was created to help drug addicts rebuild their lives. Photo: Abu Dhabi Judicial Department Info

People living with ADHD, anxiety and other mental health conditions can become isolated or stigmatised, making them more vulnerable to drugs if they are not diagnosed and treated early, Ms Alazri said.

“If these conditions are recognised early and treated by specialists, they’re less likely to be dragged into that pathway,” she said.

The authority works alongside police, the National Rehabilitation Centre and prosecutors throughout the recovery process.

Some people enter treatment voluntarily, while others are referred through the justice system after concerns are raised by parents, spouses or caregivers. Family members, caregivers and school staff can all report concerns if they suspect a child or adult is misusing drugs.

Once concerns are raised, authorities assess the situation before deciding whether outpatient treatment is sufficient or whether residential rehabilitation is needed.

Family involvement forms part of the rehabilitation process from the first day. “We always engage the family at every stage of treatment,” Ms Alazri said.

Scientific evidence shows rehabilitation is far more effective than imprisonment alone, she said.

“Putting an individual in jail without intensive rehabilitation programmes and then releasing them does not help. The relapse rate increases.”

By contrast, rehabilitation that combines psychological support, family involvement and social reintegration significantly reduces the likelihood of relapse.

Tackling problem

This week, a nationwide campaign was announced by the National Drug Enforcement Authority to raise public awareness about the threat illegal drugs pose to children.

The Family Care Authority is optimistic that wider government initiatives, including measures to limit younger children’s access to social media, will help reduce drug misuse.

“As parents we can choose the best schools and do our best at home, but we cannot monitor everything our children see on their devices,” Ms Alazri said. “Reducing unrestricted access to social media will help contain the problem and prevent addiction among younger generations.”

Mona Alhashmi, outreach and integration division manager at the authority, said successful recovery depends on much more than completing treatment.

“Your job isn’t your identity, but it is a big part of your purpose, your sustainability and your financial well-being,” she said.

Employment forms one pillar of the authority’s reintegration model, alongside self-development, family engagement and community participation. The programme is benchmarked against international best practice but adapted to Emirati society, she said.

“We can’t reintegrate someone back into society without family being part of that puzzle,” said Ms Alhashmi.

Former residents are encouraged to volunteer, take part in leisure activities and reconnect with their communities to build healthy support networks and reduce the risk of relapse.

Despite the programme’s success, Ms Alhashmi said stigma remains the greatest obstacle. “People still come to us when things have already reached breaking point. Their family life has become very difficult.”

She said many people still believe asking for help is a sign of weakness. “If you really reflect on it, asking for help demonstrates strength,” she said.

Parents should seek professional advice as soon as they notice changes in a child’s behaviour rather than waiting for the situation to escalate, she added.

“We are not the police. We are a social services entity. Everything is confidential,” said Ms Alhashmi.

The authority acts as a bridge between recovering addicts, psychologists, social workers and families throughout rehabilitation, she said.

Ms Alhasmi shared a personal story about someone close to her who lost a brother to addiction after never seeking help.

“It still affects the family years later,” she said. “If only he had come to us.”

Officials said reducing stigma, involving families earlier and expanding prevention programmes will be key to preventing more young people from falling into addiction and helping those already struggling build lasting, independent lives.