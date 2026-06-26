Almost 330 families report teenage children to Sharjah Police over drug addiction

Almost 330 families have reported their children to police in Sharjah over drug addiction in the past three years, a senior member of the force has said.

A total of 328 minors have been reported, the youngest aged only 14, since Sharjah Police launched a campaign to encourage families to seek support for loved ones struggling with addiction, Brig Majid Al Assam, director of the anti-narcotics prevention and control department at the force, said on Thursday.

The numbers represent a significant shift from previous years, when parents were reluctant to report their own children in drug-related cases, he added.

A major reason for the change of attitude is that families have been reassured that their children will receive help, rather than punishment, Brig Al Assam said.

“[Young addicts] are not punished by law, and help will be provided by offering a treatment plan in rehabilitation centres across the UAE,” he added.

“Until a couple of years ago, there were very few parents who reported their addicted children, but today more parents are calling us asking for help. It is important for parents to take the lead for the good of their children.”

Raising awareness

On Wednesday, a nationwide campaign titled “United as One to Eradicate the Threat” was launched to raise public awareness about the threat illegal drugs pose to children.

Under UAE law, people struggling with addiction can avoid criminal prosecution entirely if they or their family members seek help.

Brig Al Assam said some parents think they can treat their children themselves, but in reality, addiction often requires special care.

“It is better to report your addicted family member earlier, when they are in the first steps of addiction and treatment is easier than later,” he added.

Police in April arrested a man suspected of selling vape cartridges filled with illegal substances. Photo: Sharjah Police. Info

“Parents should monitor specific signs showed by their children, like sudden behavioural changes, sleep habits, staying alone, where they go and a decline in academic marks. These signs can tell them if their teenager has started abusing narcotics.”

He urged parents to contact the police helpline at 800 4654.

Tackling crime

Brig Al Assam said Sharjah Police had blocked 3,160 websites and accounts promoting drugs between 2022 and the end of last year.

“We have our officers checking websites round the clock and using AI to identify websites selling drugs inside the country. We won’t stand still and will foil any attempt to ruin our youth and society,” he added.

Sharjah Police said they had recorded 3,632 drug cases in the past three years, and arrested 4,757 suspects. Officers seized 3.3 tonnes of drugs and more than 11.5 million illegal painkillers, with a total value of Dh392.8 million ($107 million).

The latest case was in April this year, when officers arrested a suspected drug dealer accused of selling vape cartridges filled with illegal substances. The suspect was caught in possession of 481 cartridges, and was allegedly planning to sell them in industrial areas of the emirate.