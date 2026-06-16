UAE authorities make string of arrests after thwarting nationwide drugs plot

Authorities in the UAE have made a series of arrests and seized large quantities of illicit drugs after dismantling a criminal network operating across the country.

The National Anti-Narcotics Authority and Ras Al Khaimah Police took action after being alerted to a haul of narcotic substances being stashed at an unspecified location in the Emirates.

Teams swiftly launched search and investigation operations that led to the arrest of two members of the gang as they were attempting to move some of the drugs.

The pair admitted during questioning that they had been instructed to distribute the drugs by an overseas suspect believed to have been leading the plot.

After extensive investigations and surveillance of the site, authorities arrested a further 11 suspects linked to the drugs ring.

Another 10 arrests were made during police raids in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ajman, in which various quantities of narcotics and psychotropic substances were seized.

Authorities also uncovered another storage site containing large amounts of marijuana, hashish oil and synthetic cannabinoid papers.

The Federal Narcotics Prosecution formed a team to conduct investigations and take legal action. The confiscated materials were sent for forensic examination.

Authorities said the nationwide operation demonstrated the high level of preparedness and co-ordination between public prosecutors and law enforcement agencies in fighting organised crime.