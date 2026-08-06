How to make your perfume last longer in the summer

The first victim of a heatwave isn't always your linen shirt or perfectly blow-dried hair. Often, it's your perfume.

A fragrance that lingers beautifully through the winter can seem to disappear within an hour on a sweltering August afternoon. The culprit isn't necessarily the perfume itself, but the way heat transforms scent. High temperatures accelerate the evaporation of fragrance molecules, meaning the sparkling citrus top notes you fell in love with burn brightly, then vanish almost as quickly.

During the hot months, this chemical reaction means that instead of reaching for a beloved eau de parfum, instead look to the lighter formulations of eau de toilettes, eau de Colognes and body mists, which contain less oil and so can handle the heat better.

The trick to making a fragrance last isn't about applying more; it's about applying better.

Start with the skin

Gris Dior moisturising lotion. Photo: Dior Show caption: Gris Dior moisturising lotion. Photo: Dior

Fragrance has always preferred hydrated skin. Dry skin absorbs perfume rapidly, allowing it to dissipate just as quickly, whereas moisturised skin holds on to scent for far longer.

Applying an unscented body cream immediately after showering creates an invisible base that allows perfume oils to cling rather than evaporate.

Some devotees take the ritual one step further, dabbing a trace of petroleum jelly – or better still, a matching scented body oil – on to pulse points before spraying. The richer surface gives the alcohol-based fragrance something to anchor itself to, slowing evaporation through the day.

Luxury houses have long embraced this ritual. Dior's La Collection Privee has scented lotions and liquid soaps to complement scents such as Gris Dior, Sakura and Rose Star, while Yves Saint Laurent has matching body lotions for its Libre and Black Opium perfumes. Maison Francis Kurkdjian offers scented oils designed specifically to intensify favourites such as Baccarat Rouge 540 and Oud Satin Mood.

Think beyond your wrists

Paradoxe hair mist. Photo: Prada Show caption: Paradoxe hair mist. Photo: Prada

For decades we've been taught to spray perfume on the wrists and neck. It's sound advice, but in extreme heat those areas can become miniature radiators.

Instead, perfumers increasingly recommend lower pulse points – behind the knees, along the ankles or even the inside of the elbows – where warmth releases fragrance more gradually throughout the day.

Clothing offers another discreet advantage. Natural fibres such as cotton and linen often retain scent longer than warm skin, creating a softer, more diffused trail. Hair, too, carries fragrance beautifully, although applying traditional eau de parfum directly on to strands can be drying because of the alcohol content. Instead, try dedicated hair scents such as Gypsy Water Hair Mist by Byredo, Chanel No 5 Hair Mist or Prada's Paradoxe Hair Mist, which offer a gentler alternative.

One myth that needs to be dispelled is the need to rub wrists together after spraying to “activate” the perfume. In fact, doing this can alter the fragrance, with the friction generating heat that will break down the delicate top notes, causing the scent to evaporate faster and reducing how long it lasts.

A lighter wardrobe – and a different fragrance

Un Jardin Sur le Nil Hair and Body Dry Oil. Photo: Hermes Show caption: Un Jardin Sur le Nil Hair and Body Dry Oil. Photo: Hermes

There is a reason certain perfumes become perennial holiday companions.

Bright citrus oils, aromatic herbs, green fig, neroli and marine accords evoke the feeling of cool air, salt water and Mediterranean gardens. Think the sparkling bergamot of Acqua di Parma Colonia, the salty mineral freshness of Hermes Un Jardin Sur la Lagune, or the sunlit citrus of Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Universalis.

But freshness needn't come at the expense of longevity. Many contemporary perfumers now pair airy openings with warmer foundations of musk, ambroxan, sandalwood or soft amber, allowing the fragrance to feel light while remaining on the skin for hours. It's a balancing act increasingly favoured by niche houses, such as Citrus Riviera by BDK Parfums, Kerosene's Summer of 84, and Italian Citrus Eau de Parfum by DS & Durga, the compositions of which retain freshness without disappearing before lunch.

Protect the bottle

Heat affects perfume almost as much as it affects the person wearing it.

Sunlight and fluctuating temperatures slowly degrade delicate fragrance molecules, dulling the brightness of citrus oils and altering more volatile ingredients. Bathrooms, despite tradition, are among the worst places to keep a collection because humidity accelerates deterioration.

Instead, store bottles in a cool, dark cupboard – ideally inside their original boxes. Some collectors even dedicate a shelf in the refrigerator during the height of summer, particularly for citrus-heavy compositions whose freshness depends upon preserving the volatile top notes.

Layer rather than overspray

Coco Mademoiselle refillable purse spray. Photo: Chanel Show caption: Coco Mademoiselle refillable purse spray. Photo: Chanel

Perhaps the biggest misconception is that longevity comes from quantity. In reality, two or three well-placed sprays are usually more effective than a dozen applied indiscriminately.

Instead, fragrance should be layered. A scented shower gel followed by a body lotion and finally the perfume itself creates depth without overwhelming the senses. It's a technique borrowed from haute parfumerie, where each product extends the life of the next, allowing the fragrance to unfold gradually throughout the day.

And despite every effort, summer occasionally wins. Many savvy perfumer wearers simply carry a slim travel atomiser, treating fragrance much like lipstick, and making a refreshing spritz before dinner – a ritual of self-care rather than an admission of defeat.

Ultimately, making fragrance last through summer is less about choosing a stronger scent than understanding how heat changes the way perfume behaves. Prepare the skin, spray with restraint, layer intelligently and store bottles with care. Done properly, even the lightest eau de parfum will last all day.