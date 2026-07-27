Summer nights: Warm and woody scents from Le Labo to Amouage

Summer fragrances have traditionally been about zesty citrus, neroli, and suggestions of a sea breeze, but this year, the mood is leaning towards something warmer.

For summer 2026, the most in-demand scents are built not around green grass and salt, but around woods such as sandalwood, cedar, vetiver, oud and amber. While these are often softened with citrus, green notes, clean musks or a flash of fruit, the result is a new kind of warm-weather fragrance that evokes sun-warmed skin.

Woods, it turns out, are particularly well suited to the heat. Cedar brings a dry, almost pencil-shaving crispness, while sandalwood is creamy and smooth, with a skin-like warmth. Vetiver adds a green, earthy coolness, while oud and amber provide the resinous depth that has long been central to Middle Eastern perfumery.

The trick is in the balance. A dry cedar can feel refreshing, while a transparent sandalwood can feel almost weightless. A smoky oud can become surprisingly sensual when worn in the evening, while a warm, woody fragrance will linger on the skin long after the sun has gone down. For best results, apply to pulse points or mist lightly onto moisturised skin and allow the heat to do all the hard work.

These are the warm and woody fragrances to know now.

For the sandalwood purist

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum

Santal 33 by Le Labo. Photo: Le Labo Info

There is a reason Santal 33 by Le Labo remains one of the modern classics. Its sandalwood is not sweet or overtly creamy, but dry, smoky, and slightly leathery, with a quietly addictive quality that seems to settle into the skin rather than sit on top of it.

The first spritz releases cardamom, iris and violet, which open out to dry, papery notes of cedarwood and green papyrus. This dries down to a smoky leatheriness and a dry cedarwood.

For summer, wear it lightly. The heat brings out its woody softness, and a few sprays are enough to be intimate yet polished.

From €74.38 (Dh311.23) for 15ml

For a lighter take on wood

Maison Margiela Replica Chasing Sunsets

Maison Margiela Replica Chasing Sunsets perfume. Photo: Maison Margiela Info

Not all warm woods need to be serious. Inspired by a sunset on Ipanema Beach circa 1965, this Maison Margiela fragrance combines mango and tuberose with sandalwood, creating a recipe that is tropical and solar rather than conventionally aquatic.

A top note of juicy mango is balanced by the spice of cardamom, while a heart of tuberose and solar notes bring the radiant heat of sun-kissed skin. Sandalwood, crystal moss, and vanilla, meanwhile, offer a grown-up, creamy base for a grounded woody finish.

It is a particularly good choice for those who like their woody fragrances softened by fruit and white flowers. The sandalwood gives the sweetness a structure, making the scent feel more like the memory of a hot evening than a traditional summer cologne.

From Dh735 for 100ml

For cedarwood with a fresh edge

Chloe Atelier des Fleurs Cedrus Intense

Chloe Atelier des Fleurs Cedrus Intense. Photo: Chloe Info

Cedar can sometimes feel austere, but in Chloe's hands, it is given a deeper, more enveloping treatment. The result is dry and woody without becoming harsh – a fragrance with the clean lines of cedar but a richer, more sensual finish.

Sparkling bergamot, crushed leaves and spicy cardamom create a bright, fresh opening, while leathery rose brings depth and smoothness.

Smoky Chinese cedar, warm amber, earthy Indian sand vetiver, and creamy Australian sandalwood create a warm finish.

It works particularly well for those who want something less sweet and less obviously floral. Think of it as the fragrance equivalent of a linen suit: restrained and elegant.

From Dh835 for 50ml

For the modern oud wearer

Dior Oud Ispahan

Dior Oud Ispahan perfume. Photo: Dior Info

Oud has long been one of the defining ingredients of Middle Eastern fragrance culture, but the modern interpretation is increasingly nuanced. Dior’s Oud Ispahan mixes it with rose and smoky, resinous facets to create a scent that feels both sweet and opulent.

With notes of resinous, earthy labdanum to open, this has a heart of rich Damascus rose, Indonesian patchouli, and leathery saffron that dries down to smoky agarwood (oud), sandalwood, and cedarwood.

A fragrance for evenings, this formal scent has a genuine presence. In the heat, it should be worn sparingly, as richness is already built in.

From Dh1,400 for 100ml

For a creamy, polished wood

Prada Infusion de Santal Chai

Prada Infusion de Santal Chai. Photo: Prada Info

Sandalwood is at its most wearable when it is given space to breathe, and it works surprisingly well with light tea notes.

With Infusion de Santal Chai by Prada, a bright burst of fresh citrus and spicy cardamom opens, softening into the spicy accords of a chai latte before settling into an intimate, skin-like blend of soft sandalwood and clean musk that feels quiet and comforting.

Softer than an oud and more distinctive than a conventional fresh fragrance, this is ideal for those craving a summer scent that feels warm without becoming heavy.

From Dh750 for 100ml

For smoky, summery woodiness

Amouage Epic Woman

Amouage Epic Woman. Photo: Amouage Info

An opulent, smoky, and spicy amber perfume, Epic Woman by Amouage is inspired by tales of the ancient Silk Road that once linked China to the Middle East.

Opening with the spicy warmth of cumin, pink pepper and cinnamon, this expands into a rich floral heart of jasmine, rose and geranium.

This settles into notes of oud, frankincense, sandalwood, and the campfire smokiness of guaiac wood.

Known for their use of heavy resins, Amouage scents are actually perfect for the heat of summer and are able to stand up exceptionally well. With profiles that are crisp and refreshing, Epic Woman remains elegant and versatile no matter the temperature.

From Dh1,550 for 100ml

For a woody scent with a tropical lift

Byredo Alto Astral Body Mist

Byredo Alto Astral Body Mist. Photo: Byredo Info

For summer, a body mist can be a good alternative to a concentrated eau de parfum, as it feels lighter. Alto Astral by Byredo is inspired by the Brazilian Portuguese phrase alto astral, meaning high spirits and good vibes, and combines refreshing coconut water, clean linen, and salted amber that deepens into a woody warmth.

Juicy coconut water and pink peppercorn make for a bright opening before giving way to accords of wild orchid and fresh linen, which are airy and crisp. Finally, sandalwood, salted amber, and the scent of frothed milk create a cosy, skin-like dry down.

The effect is soft and luminous rather than overtly tropical, making it ideal for layering or for reapplying throughout the day without worrying about it becoming too intense.

From Dh345 for 100ml

For a dry, green wood

Diptyque Tam Dao Eau de Parfum

Diptyque Tam Dao Eau de Parfum. Photo: Diptyque Info

Tam Dao by Diptyque has long been a reference point for sandalwood lovers, merging sandalwood, cedar and cypress for a scent which is smooth and meditative.

Opening with a slightly sharp hint of Italian cypress and myrtle, it softens into a heart of velvety Goan sandalwood and dry cedarwood, before grounding warm amber, white musk, ginger, and a touch of vanilla.

From Dh763 for 75ml

For a warm-weather oud

Ajmal Dahn Al Oudh Madeh

Ajmal Dahn Al Oudh Madeh. Photo: Ajmal Info

A rich, long-lasting blend of Indian and Cambodian oud, Dahn Al Oudh Madeh by Ajmal, has a bold, earthy opening that settles into smooth, creamy, and floral-woody notes.

Opening with intense Indian oud, the fragrance gives way to a heart of rose and jasmine before finally resolving into creamy Cambodian oud with its warm, green woodiness.

This is ideal for anyone seeking something rich and luxurious for long summer nights.

From Dh105 for 3ml