How AI could transform Africa's economies

Too often, discussions about Africa treat the continent as if it were a single country. Home to 54 nations with diverse populations, different development levels and specific challenges, the complexity of African societies defies generalisation. However, if there is one quality that could be said to define this vast continent, it is its vast potential.

According to the African Union, more than 400 million people in the continent are aged between 15 and 35 years old. In addition to this huge pool of energy and talent, Africa’s combined natural resources are considerable, collectively worth more than $6 trillion according to data from the African Development Bank. Key to unlocking this potential – and making life better for millions of people – is making sure artificial intelligence and other game-changing 21st-century technologies are driving change in Africa.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, announced at the G20 leaders' summit in Johannesburg that the UAE would invest $1 billion to expand AI infrastructure and AI-enabled services across Africa. ADMO

The potential benefits for various aspects of African life are multiple. Using AI to predict rainfall, monitor crops or detect pests would be transformative in a continent where the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation says more than 60 per cent of people are employed in agri-food systems. Access to health care can be expanded with the help of technology, which could be used to run tests for common illnesses remotely or to make initial assessments with low-cost phones and other devices. AI could also support Africa’s already growing fintech sector, cut corruption by improving digital governance and create millions of jobs.

To reach these goals, partnerships are required. To truly take advantage of what AI has to offer, obstacles have to be overcome. Having enough reliable and affordable electricity is one such concern, as is the need for robust digital infrastructure, well-funded startups and a workforce well-versed in the Stem subjects. Without them, AI and its benefits risk being the preserve of well-connected, more affluent urban communities.

On Saturday, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, participated in the Group of 20 leaders’ summit in Johannesburg during which he announced that the UAE would invest $1 billion to expand AI infrastructure and AI-enabled services across Africa. According to UAE Minister of State Saeed Al Hajeri, this AI for Development initiative will provide access to AI computing power, technical expertise and global partnerships.

A $1 billion AI for Development initiative funded by the UAE will provide access to computing power, technical expertise and global partnerships

Partnership is the key concept here. Importing generic AI solutions is not the best way to deliver projects in education, energy production or climate adaptation. What works best is when governments, universities and local tech companies are empowered to develop solutions jointly. In this sense, the UAE can use its high-tech know-how and experience to act as a digital bridge between the Gulf and African economies that have much to gain by harnessing the power of technology.

The funding involved in the UAE announcement is considerable and should be channelled accurately. Rising to the challenge of domestic development and regulating data and AI are vital. One report from 2022 found that there was “a lack of public participation in and oversight over the development of AI regulatory frameworks in countries in Africa”. The UAE has laid down a strong marker of its intent to engage and work with a part of the world that not only has much to gain from AI but that could take it further into the future.

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

Results 5pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (Dirt) 1,000m, Winner: Hazeem Al Raed, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ahmed Al Shemaili (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 85,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: Ghazwan Al Khalediah, Hugo Lebouc, Helal Al Alawi 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Dinar Al Khalediah, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi. 6.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Faith And Fortune, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Only Smoke, Bernardo Pinheiro, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: AF Ramz, Saif Al Balushi, Khalifa Al Neyadi. 8pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mass, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel.

THE%C2%A0SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.4-litre%20four-cylinder%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20210hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Starting%20from%20Dh89%2C900%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Wicked: For Good Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater Rating: 4/5

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,000mm, Winners: Mumayaza, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 2,200m, Winners: Sharkh, Pat Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 6pm: The President’s Cup Prep - Conditions (PA) Dh100,000 (T) 2,200m, Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle 7pm: Abu Dhabi Equestrian Gold Cup - Prestige (PA) Dh125,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries, Abdallah Al Hammadi 7.30pm: Al Ruwais – Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 (T) 1,200m, Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 8pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nibras Passion, Bernardo Pinheiro, Ismail Mohammed

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice

