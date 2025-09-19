The Middle East has an electricity problem. The Gulf can help

It is something of a truism that in countries with 24/7 electricity, switching on a light, cooking a hot meal or enjoying the comfort of air conditioning is often taken for granted. In nations where electricity is rationed, prohibitively expensive or even absent for long periods, such shortages act as a dangerous force multiplier, exacerbating a string of other social, political and economic problems.

Without dependable electricity, critical institutions such as hospitals, water treatment plants and communications falter. Where energy is too expensive, price hikes on everything from transport to essential goods lead to frustration and sometimes unrest. Industries slow or stop when power cuts bite, fuelling unemployment and poverty. Even more damaging is how a failure to guarantee regular power undermines people’s perception of government; authorities that cannot even keep the lights on run the risk of losing legitimacy.

Several countries in the Middle East have been unlucky enough to experience this cascade effect. Countries in conflict or emerging from war suffer the most. Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Sudan are among the most affected. More than 20 years after the war to topple Saddam Hussein’s regime, Iraq still does not have consistent energy supplies. In August 2022, the oil-rich Iraqi city of Basra experienced days of angry protests as power line failures and a fire at an electricity plant caused blackouts amid searing 50°C temperatures. In Lebanon, years of intermittent electricity has led to a reliance on polluting private generators that sustains criminal groups who profit from black-market fuel.

Such problems look set to become even worse. According to a new report by the International Energy Association, electricity demand in the Middle East and North Africa has tripled since 2000, and it is set to increase by 50 per cent by 2035, as rapid population growth, urbanisation and industrial expansion drive consumption. This has developed out of sight of global policy makers. As Dr Fatih Birol, executive director at the IEA, told The National, “Everybody talks about China, India being the centre of global electricity demand growth. But [the] Mena region is a blind spot in these discussions.”

The story the IEA report tells is a tale of two regions. Gulf countries are investing billions into sources of reliable, renewable energy such as nuclear power, wind farms, solar parks and gas. Nuclear reactors are under construction in Egypt and Iran. Elsewhere, however, countries struggle with different challenges when it comes to providing energy to meet rising demand. The IEA estimates that power shortages in Iraq between 2014 and 2020 alone cost the economy more than $95 billion. In Syria, available power generation capacity in 2022 fell to just 38 per cent of pre-conflict levels, “far below the county’s needs”. Conflict-hit Libya has endured similar problems with power generation capacity halving during the country’s civil war.

According to a new report by the International Energy Association, electricity demand in the Middle East and North Africa has tripled since 2000

It is here that countries with highly developed electricity generation and transmission capabilities can make a difference. Iraq has an arrangement with Gulf neighbours to import electricity via the GCC Interconnection Authority; expanding such an arrangement could support other countries as they try to ensure power supply for their economies and citizens. Such long-term, technocratic solutions could replace more stopgap efforts, such as Iraq’s use of power barges, that supply electricity in terms of weeks only, not years.

As the world’s climate heats up, the Middle East is on the front line of global warming. Without a dependable source of electricity to power cooling systems and water desalination, vulnerable populations will suffer. The IEA report contains solutions such as expanding renewable energy options, modernising grids to handle rising loads and investing in energy storage facilities. All are worthy ideas, but it is up to leading countries in the region to work in partnership with those who are struggling to reach the stage when turning on the air conditioning in summer is not a life-or-death choice.

Brief scores: Toss: Northern Warriors, elected to field first Bengal Tigers 130-1 (10 ov) Roy 60 not out, Rutherford 47 not out Northern Warriors 94-7 (10 ov) Simmons 44; Yamin 4-4

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

If you go... Etihad flies daily from Abu Dhabi to Zurich, with fares starting from Dh2,807 return. Frequent high speed trains between Zurich and Vienna make stops at St. Anton.

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Fixtures (all in UAE time) Friday Everton v Burnley 11pm Saturday Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur 3.30pm West Ham United v Southampton 6pm Wolves v Fulham 6pm Cardiff City v Crystal Palace 8.30pm Newcastle United v Liverpool 10.45pm Sunday Chelsea v Watford 5pm Huddersfield v Manchester United 5pm Arsenal v Brighton 7.30pm Monday Manchester City v Leicester City 11pm

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20HyveGeo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abdulaziz%20bin%20Redha%2C%20Dr%20Samsurin%20Welch%2C%20Eva%20Morales%20and%20Dr%20Harjit%20Singh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECambridge%20and%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESustainability%20%26amp%3B%20Environment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24200%2C000%20plus%20undisclosed%20grant%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVenture%20capital%20and%20government%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Leaderboard 63 - Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA) 64 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 66 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 67 - Tom Lewis (ENG), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 68 - Rafael Cabrera-Bello (ESP), Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 69 - Justin Rose (ENG), Thomas Detry (BEL), Francesco Molinari (ITA), Danny Willett (ENG), Li Haotong (CHN), Matthias Schwab (AUT)

New schools in Dubai

Heavily-sugared soft drinks slip through the tax net Some popular drinks with high levels of sugar and caffeine have slipped through the fizz drink tax loophole, as they are not carbonated or classed as an energy drink. Arizona Iced Tea with lemon is one of those beverages, with one 240 millilitre serving offering up 23 grams of sugar - about six teaspoons. A 680ml can of Arizona Iced Tea costs just Dh6. Most sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, five teaspoons of sugar in a 500ml bottle.

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

The biog Name: Dr Lalia Al Helaly Education: PhD in Sociology from Cairo Favourite authors: Elif Shafaq and Nizar Qabbani. Favourite music: classical Arabic music such as Um Khalthoum and Abdul Wahab, She loves the beach and advises her clients to go for meditation.

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

The five types of long-term residential visas Obed Suhail of ServiceMarket, an online home services marketplace, outlines the five types of long-term residential visas: Investors: A 10-year residency visa can be obtained by investors who invest Dh10 million, out of which 60 per cent should not be in real estate. It can be a public investment through a deposit or in a business. Those who invest Dh5 million or more in property are eligible for a five-year residency visa. The invested amount should be completely owned by the investors, not loaned, and retained for at least three years. Entrepreneurs: A five-year multiple entry visa is available to entrepreneurs with a previous project worth Dh0.5m or those with the approval of an accredited business incubator in the UAE. Specialists Expats with specialised talents, including doctors, specialists, scientists, inventors, and creative individuals working in the field of culture and art are eligible for a 10-year visa, given that they have a valid employment contract in one of these fields in the country. Outstanding students: A five-year visa will be granted to outstanding students who have a grade of 95 per cent or higher in a secondary school, or those who graduate with a GPA of 3.75 from a university. Retirees: Expats who are at least 55 years old can obtain a five-year retirement visa if they invest Dh2m in property, have savings of Dh1m or more, or have a monthly income of at least Dh20,000.

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

UAE v IRELAND All matches start at 10am, and will be played in Abu Dhabi 1st ODI, Friday, January 8 2nd ODI, Sunday, January 10 3rd ODI, Tuesday, January 12 4th ODI, Thursday, January 14

SAUDI RESULTS Team Team Pederson (-40), Team Kyriacou (-39), Team De Roey (-39), Team Mehmet (-37), Team Pace (-36), Team Dimmock (-33) Individual E. Pederson (-14), S. Kyriacou (-12), A van Dam (-12), L. Galmes (-12), C. Hull (-9), E. Givens (-8), G. Hall (-8), Ursula Wikstrom (-7), Johanna Gustavsson (-7)

Sreesanth's India bowling career Tests 27, Wickets 87, Average 37.59, Best 5-40 ODIs 53, Wickets 75, Average 33.44, Best 6-55 T20Is 10, Wickets 7, Average 41.14, Best 2-12