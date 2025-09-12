Abu Dhabi's new AI model reveals the power of home-grown talent

When it comes to artificial intelligence, sometimes less is more. This week, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, in partnership with Abu Dhabi-based technology group G42, unveiled a new AI model, one that actually boasts about being smaller than its peers.

K2 Think, which is designed to tackle complex reasoning tasks, features 32 billion parameters – internal variables that help the model perform better as it learns. This makes it much smaller than some other AI models, such as OpenAI and DeepSeek, which often exceed 200 billion parameters. However, Prof Eric Xing, president of MBZUAI, explains that K2’s smaller size means users will get “a much faster compute and also a much less expensive cost of generating the results”. In short, it may work harder than its rivals – but it will also work smarter.

In the race to stay ahead of the technological curve, such innovation not only gives developers an important edge, it reveals how nurturing home-grown talent and developing one’s own expertise pays off. Last month, the UAE was listed among the world’s top three AI superpowers in a report by US data centre company TRG – an achievement that is inherently linked to the Emirates’ demonstrable investment in the people and technology fuelling the country’s AI revolution.

A closer look at K2 reveals where that revolution may be headed. As a kind of reasoning engine, it is quantifiably different to what has come before. Although large language models have been popular for chat-style applications, the ability to reason through complex problems is the next frontier for AI, with potential applications in research, finance, logistics and engineering. Prof Xing, speaking to The National this week, said K2 could eventually serve as the backbone of business tools across these industries, and MBZUAI is already examining how other fields – such as health care and genomics – could benefit from the K2 approach.

By not only building its own AI platforms but pushing the envelope of what the technology can do, the UAE is showing that it has much more to contribute to this field beyond building some of the world’s largest data centres. Intriguingly, K2 is open source; this means its data, training recipe and deployment code are available, giving researchers the chance to study how reasoning emerges and adapt the model. Even robust criticism will help it improve and learn. In doing so, the UAE is informing the global conversation on AI, not hiding its knowledge in silos.

Creating and embracing leaner, smarter AI looks set to add impetus to an economy that is diversifying and a society that is quickly putting this technology to good use

K2 and its place in the UAE’s dynamic technology scene are also a glimpse into how the country’s economy is developing. Last week, preliminary estimates released by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre found that non-oil economic activities contributed 77.3 per cent of total real gross domestic product. For context, non-oil contributions to GDP stood at 71.3 per cent in 2020 and have gradually increased over the past five years.

Creating and embracing leaner, smarter AI looks set to add impetus to an economy that is diversifying and a society that is quickly putting this technology to good use, whether it be in the classroom, on the roads or in hospitals. Silicon Valley may still command much of the world’s attention when it comes to tech breakthroughs but the UAE is showing that it is possible to break new ground anywhere.

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Getting%20there%20and%20where%20to%20stay %3Cp%3EEtihad%20Airways%20operates%20seasonal%20flights%20from%20Abu%20Dhabi%20to%20Nice%20C%C3%B4te%20d'Azur%20Airport.%20Services%20depart%20the%20UAE%20on%20Wednesdays%20and%20Sundays%20with%20outbound%20flights%20stopping%20briefly%20in%20Rome%2C%20return%20flights%20are%20non-stop.%20Fares%20start%20from%20Dh3%2C315%2C%20flights%20operate%20until%20September%2018%2C%202022.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20Radisson%20Blu%20Hotel%20Nice%20offers%20a%20western%20location%20right%20on%20Promenade%20des%20Anglais%20with%20rooms%20overlooking%20the%20Bay%20of%20Angels.%20Stays%20are%20priced%20from%20%E2%82%AC101%20(%24114)%2C%20including%20taxes.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Yabi%20by%20Souqalmal%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMay%202022%2C%20launched%20June%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAmbareen%20Musa%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20u%3C%2Fstrong%3Endisclosed%20but%20soon%20to%20be%20announced%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eseed%C2%A0%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EShuaa%20Capital%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

Five expert hiking tips Always check the weather forecast before setting off Make sure you have plenty of water Set off early to avoid sudden weather changes in the afternoon Wear appropriate clothing and footwear Take your litter home with you

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills