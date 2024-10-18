Yahya Sinwar attends a rally in Gaza city in April last year. By choosing the path of all-out confrontation with Israel, Mr Sinwar undoubtedly expected to die. EPA
Yahya Sinwar attends a rally in Gaza city in April last year. By choosing the path of all-out confrontation with Israel, Mr Sinwar undoubtedly expected to die. EPA

Opinion

Editorial

Yahya Sinwar led Palestinians down a dark road

Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership

October 18, 2024