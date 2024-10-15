Internally displaced Palestinians receive food donated by a charity in Khan Younis camp, southern Gaza on September 6. The UN’s World Food Programme says no food has entered northern Gaza since October 1. EPA
Internally displaced Palestinians receive food donated by a charity in Khan Younis camp, southern Gaza on September 6. The UN’s World Food Programme says no food has entered northern Gaza since OctobeShow more

Opinion

Editorial

Israel is not only starving Hamas, but also Gazan civilians

Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership

October 15, 2024