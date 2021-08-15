The West must not desert Afghans, even as it deserts Afghanistan

In the final days of the Vietnam War in 1975, American helicopters were used to evacuate almost 7,000 people from the US embassy in Saigon. Now called Ho Chi Minh City, the capital of what was then western-backed South Vietnam came under siege from the North Vietnamese Army before its eventual fall and the subsequent reunification of the country under communist rule.

America’s 14-year intervention in the two-decade-long conflict not only cost it $141 billion and the lives of 58,000 service members – not to forget the lives of close to four million Vietnamese people – but also handed Washington its biggest Cold War defeat. The scenes of desperate people being evacuated scarred the US’s global reputation for an entire generation.

Now, 46 years on, something similar is unfolding in Afghanistan.

The Taliban continue to make rapid advances against government forces, having captured half of the country’s provincial capitals and all of its south within just days. The extremist group that ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001 is closing in on the capital city of Kabul, with less than a month still left before Washington is due to officially complete the withdrawal of its forces to end the occupation it had led for 20 years. One leaked US intelligence report even estimates that the government could collapse within 90 days.

In such a bleak scenario, the evacuation and resettlement of tens of thousands of Afghans who helped and co-operated with the occupation forces for two decades – and who fear retribution from the Taliban – should become matters of utmost urgency.

Residents gather near North Vietnamese Army tanks in front of the presidential palace in Saigon in April 1975. AFP

A process of rehabilitation has been under way for more than a decade, with approximately 70,000 people – among them interpreters, cooks, cleaners, gardeners and so on – resettled in the US on Special Immigrant Visas since 2008. The process, however, remains slow and painstaking.

Last month, a senior US State Department official said that the total number of visa applicants now stands at a little more than 20,000, about half of whom have yet to complete the first steps of the process. Bureaucratic hurdles also blight a similar process in the UK. While the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy has brought nearly 1,500 Afghans to Britain, many more remain stranded.

Amid mounting public criticism, meanwhile, six EU member states have insisted that the forced deportation of migrants back to Afghanistan must continue, though some of them have suspended their own deportations temporarily.

They would do well to recall that the US’s rehabilitation of Vietnamese refugees was not popular either, with 49 per cent of Americans at the time opposed. And yet, a month after Saigon’s fall the US passed the Indochina Migration and Refugee Act that made it possible for the country to admit 125,000 refugees within a year and about 700,000 more over the next two decades. Today, more than 2 million people of Vietnamese descent call America their home.

For many of them, it wasn’t the prospect of living the “American Dream” but the probability of dying a gruesome death at the hands of the communist forces that fuelled their exodus. It is the same motivation for countless Afghans.

It is important to remember that the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan took place not out of western concerns about the Taliban’s barbaric rule of the country at the time, but as an outcome of the September 11 terror attacks on American soil, carried out by Al Qaeda, to whom the Taliban had provided sanctuary.

For years, countless Afghans risked their lives and those of their loves ones not just to rebuild their country but also to help the West achieve its strategic objectives. It is time for the West to return that favour to as many of them as possible, as swiftly as possible. Those who do not have the option to leave, or do not wish to leave their country, should not be condemned to living under Taliban rule.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

