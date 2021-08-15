Former US Centcom chief watches as Afghanistan unravels

Joe Votel was only a few weeks into his new job as commander of the 75th Ranger Regiment, the US Army’s elite special operations force, when Al Qaeda hijackers attacked New York.

At his base in Fort Benning, in the southern state of Georgia, his secretary came into his office and told him to switch on the TV.

“It was confusion and then shock of what was happening,” the now retired four-star general recalled, speaking to The National from his home in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Then came the “realisation that everything had kind of changed on that day. We knew things were going to be different. We didn't know exactly how.”

Quote We had other options available to us here. I'm sad that we have chosen to go in the direction we have. General Joe Votel

In the two decades since the September 11, 2001 attacks, Gen Votel’s career followed the arc of America’s military response.

Having retired in 2019, he is now watching aghast as Afghanistan unravels at breakneck speed and is reflecting on some of the missed opportunities from America’s so-called War on Terror.

“We need to be level with the American people in terms of how hard these things are,” Gen Votel said when asked what lessons could be drawn from the US invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Another thing that ought to be learned out of this is really the limits of the military…. There has been a belief by our policymakers and others that if we just continue to drop enough bombs, provide enough troops … then we can turn this around.

“That's an important part of this, but the military is insufficient, in and of itself, to accomplish strategic objectives like we had in Afghanistan.”

The former commando, who now is a distinguished senior fellow on national security at the Middle East Institute, was one of the first officers to parachute into Afghanistan during the US-led invasion of October 2001.

Years later -- after heading the Special Operations Command -- he ran the Pentagon’s Central Command (Centcom) that oversees US operations across Afghanistan and the Middle East.

Early on in the Afghanistan war, the US and its main ally Britain maintained a “light touch” approach, relying on air power and small numbers of commandos to topple the Taliban.

Special forces troops were quick to achieve this goal, but the Pentagon would not allow them to push their strategic advantage, instead relying on more air strikes and untrained Afghan militias.

“If we'd have been more aggressive ... we could have solidified the situation a bit quicker and brought stability to the country faster, and then move forward on some of the more important governance and other issues that that needed to be addressed,” Gen Votel said.

Anti-Taliban Afghan fighters watch several explosions from US bombings in the Tora Bora mountains in Afghanistan December 16, 2001.

Vast numbers of Taliban fighters fled to neighbouring Pakistan or rural areas in the south and elsewhere.

Gen Votel recalled the US intelligence community learning of the whereabouts of Osama Bin Laden and other senior Al Qaeda leaders, who were hiding out in the Tora Bora mountainous region of Nangarhar province bordering Pakistan.

“We had an opportunity at Bin Laden, and really to strike a very devastating blow against Al Qaeda in December of 2001,” Gen Votel said.

But “for a variety of reasons, we were unable to capitalise on that. And then, I think our campaign wandered a little bit," he added. Bin Laden crossed into Pakistan and melted into the rugged tribal area.

With Bin Laden’s escape, the Afghan mission was only half complete. The consequences of failing to fully vanquish the Taliban and Al Qaeda early on paved the way for the brutal insurgency that followed.

But no sooner than it had invaded Afghanistan, then-president George W. Bush’s administration set its sights on Iraq – even though Saddam Hussein had nothing to do with 9/11.

The diversion of resources and attention to a new invasion has been blamed for many of the ensuing failures of the US mission in Afghanistan.

“Where we made a mistake was not pressing harder. On Afghanistan, we really had the opportunity, when the Taliban were really on the outs there … to start looking at how we were going to re-engage with that part of the population and to solidify the security environment and really press hard against Al Qaeda,” Gen Votel said.

“There was a lot of focus back here in the United States on Iraq and that took a sucked a lot of oxygen out of the air.”

Critics have also pointed to negotiations in Bonn in December 2001 as seeding future conflict. The Taliban were denied a seat at the table as western powers picked their successors.

With no stake in a future government, the Taliban asserted that any “puppet” regime would be illegitimate -- messaging they stuck to for 20 years.

“It took us several years before we'd kind of figured out that we needed to put more emphasis on the ground [in Afghanistan]. Again, a lot of a lot of that was because of our some of our distraction with Iraq,” Gen Votel said.

Taliban forces patrol Herat on Saturday after taking Afghanistan's third-largest city last week. Reuters

Over the years, western powers have spent billions of dollars training and equipping Afghanistan’s forces, with some 300,000 national police and soldiers filling the ranks.

Countries like the US insisted the Afghan security forces were strong enough to stand alone, pointing to a nascent air force and elite special forces units as particular success stories.

But it is now clear this assessment was staggeringly misguided.

Afghanistan watchers have for years warned of inherent weaknesses in the Afghan military and police forces, which are beset by corruption, but the pace of the collapse has stunned even sceptics.

The Taliban have taken over most of the country, with Kabul next on their list.

A tide of humanity is descending on the capital as people seek to flee the Taliban onslaught amid reports of executions and the kidnapping of young girls for Taliban brides.

Gen Votel said such an outcome was predictable amid a rushed US withdrawal. The relatively small Nato footprint – and US air power – had been enough to keep the Taliban at bay for years, he said.

“We could have left a small sustainable presence on the ground that would have helped preserve our interests,” he said.

He sees little hope for what comes next.

“I'm sad for the people of Afghanistan. The good people of Afghanistan really deserve an opportunity for peace and stability. I'm disappointed that we weren't able to deliver for them,” he said.

“We had other options available to us here. I'm sad that we have chosen to go in the direction we have.”

All of which leads to the inevitable question: was any of it worth it?

“I've been asked this question several times,” Gen Votel said.

“For a variety of reasons, we have not achieved the political, strategic end state that we would have desired in this. ... I don't think it minimises the service of anybody that was that fought there, that served there, or who had loved ones lost there”.

General Votel testifying to Congress before his retirement in 2019. AFP

TERMINAL HIGH ALTITUDE AREA DEFENCE (THAAD) What is THAAD? It is considered to be the US's most superior missile defence system. Production: It was created in 2008. Speed: THAAD missiles can travel at over Mach 8, so fast that it is hypersonic. Abilities: THAAD is designed to take out ballistic missiles as they are on their downward trajectory towards their target, otherwise known as the "terminal phase". Purpose: To protect high-value strategic sites, such as airfields or population centres. Range: THAAD can target projectiles inside and outside the Earth's atmosphere, at an altitude of 150 kilometres above the Earth's surface. Creators: Lockheed Martin was originally granted the contract to develop the system in 1992. Defence company Raytheon sub-contracts to develop other major parts of the system, such as ground-based radar. UAE and THAAD: In 2011, the UAE became the first country outside of the US to buy two THAAD missile defence systems. It then stationed them in 2016, becoming the first Gulf country to do so.

The Porpoise By Mark Haddon (Penguin Random House)



One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation's goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

