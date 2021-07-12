Space for 100,000 coders - the UAE is becoming an IT hub

Big tech companies are, by nature, competitive with one another. But on Saturday, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and LinkedIn, among others, joined together to sign a deal with the UAE to help the government train and attract 100,000 programmers and coders in the country.

Tech is one of the most promising sectors in the Middle East's economy. The region has produced world-class apps in recent years, such as Careem, a car-booking service acquired by Uber last year, which now operates in 100 cities, and has created a million jobs in the region. There is room for more growth. Smart phone penetration in the UAE is now as high as 99 per cent. Other countries are working to improve their internet connectivity. Overall, the region had nearly 175 million smartphone users in 2019.

Coupled with this huge potential is the unique accessibility of the programming profession for young people. Once initial skills are acquired, anyone with a laptop and internet connection can operate independently, relatively free from the other barriers to entry that squeeze the talent pool in many traditional sectors.

Young people across the region will be able to come the UAE and work as programmers. Jaime Puebla / The National

For a number of years, the UAE has placed itself at the forefront of this regional opportunity. In 2017, in conjunction with the think tank Dubai Future Foundation, the government launched the One Million Arab Coders campaign to train one million young people in the field. Saturday's initiative will further diversify and strengthen the domestic economy. There are targets to create 1,000 new digital firms, which will be supported by plans to boost government start-up investment to more than $1 billion. But the initiative's effects could also be felt abroad. The UAE's ever-expanding Golden Visa programme, which grants 10-year visas to talented people, will be used to attract 100,000 of the world's brightest coders.

Even as we enter an age of more virtual work, business leaders and entrepreneurs in the Emirates are retaining their faith in the role of in-person knowledge exchange to boost innovation. California's Silicon Valley, after all, was not just a digital movement, but part of a bricks-and-mortar city that became the global centre of the tech revolution. And while the area's remarkable success was driven by the individual ambitions of its visionaries, favourable legislation and external venture capital also played a huge role in its emergence, both of which are now set to happen in the UAE.

Beyond its economic benefits, coding is an inherently young discipline. Too often the declining average age of the Middle East is viewed simply as a challenge that will fuel instability and discontent, and strain limited resources. A burgeoning UAE tech movement is giving youth across the region a clear path to a better future. The UAE’s ambitions include ensuring new opportunities are always emerging, for the country and wider region.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

MIDWAY Produced: Lionsgate Films, Shanghai Ryui Entertainment, Street Light Entertainment

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

