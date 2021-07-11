When the sea is on fire, you know something is wrong

When the young British composer Ralph Vaughan Williams wrote his first symphony, he dedicated it to the sea. The choral piece has one of music's most famous opening lines, a testament to the spectacular power oceans have always held over us: "Behold, the sea itself!"

Last week, people across the world were beholding the seas, but for all the wrong reasons.

A diplomatic tussle was under way between the Australian government and Unesco as to whether the Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef, should be put on the UN body's list of endangered sites. Canberra argues that it is doing enough to protect the site, and that listing it would be premature and unnecessary.

On the other side of the world, Britain's Royal Navy was facing accusations of irresponsibly detonating unexploded bombs in British waters, most of them from German bombing campaigns during the Second World War. Despite the government having access to more environmentally friendly means of disposing of them, the navy's more aggressive tactics are thought to be making surrounding marine life, particularly whales and dolphins, go deaf. For species that rely on hearing for navigation, the results are deadly.

And in what could not have been a more dramatic reminder of the need to do more to protect the world's most important resource, a burst at an allegedly under-maintained gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico caused the remarkable phenomenon of an underwater fire. The situation was eventually brought under control five hours later, reportedly by using nitrogen to fight the incident at its source.

While last week was particularly full of major news items, we have known about the precarious state of our oceans for some time. Less than three per cent of our seas are designated as protected and a quarter of its mammals are thought to be at some risk of extinction. The threat could be worse than currently anticipated. We still know remarkably little about oceans. While the sea covers more than 70 per cent of our planet's surface, less than 20 per cent of it has been explored.

A rare certainty when it comes to the ocean is the vital role it has played supporting humans. Fish is the staple protein in the diets of one billion people, and yet the global community continues to dump eight million metric tonnes of plastic waste annually, which kills many millions of specimens of marine life each year.

As a complex and enduring ecosystem, our seas have always been capable of handling a healthy degree of resource extraction by humans. Today, 350 million people rely on them for employment. Even as global populations rise, mankind can find a sustainable way of taking food, precious metals and basing tourism industries on the ocean. But to do this, today's exploitative free-for-all must stop.

Not doing so would not only squander our most important resource, it would also endanger one of mankind's major tools in fighting the challenges of the future. Marine algae, for example, is being investigated for its use as an alternative fuel, as a means of saving coral, and even as a sustainable protein source.

An underwater fire might make for eye-catching footage, but it is indicative of a wider neglect that is, so far, going unchecked. Any attention given to the health of our seas is welcome, but if the international community is to protect it in the long term, a deeper appreciation of its importance and vulnerability is needed.

The schedule December 5 - 23: Shooting competition, Al Dhafra Shooting Club December 9 - 24: Handicrafts competition, from 4pm until 10pm, Heritage Souq December 11 - 20: Dates competition, from 4pm December 12 - 20: Sour milk competition December 13: Falcon beauty competition December 14 and 20: Saluki races December 15: Arabian horse races, from 4pm December 16 - 19: Falconry competition December 18: Camel milk competition, from 7.30 - 9.30 am December 20 and 21: Sheep beauty competition, from 10am December 22: The best herd of 30 camels

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

RESULTS 4pm: Al Bastakiya Listed US$250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Yulong Warrior, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer) 4.35pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 $200,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jordan Sport, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Conditions $200,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: Jungle Cat, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 $200,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Kimbear, Patrick Dobbs, Doug Watson 6.20pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 $300,000 (T) 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 $400,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: North America, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.30pm: Dubai City of Gold Group 2 $250,000 (T) 2,410m

Winner: Hawkbill, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

The biog Mission to Seafarers is one of the largest port-based welfare operators in the world. It provided services to around 200 ports across 50 countries. They also provide port chaplains to help them deliver professional welfare services.

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

Chennai Super Kings 181-2 (18.3 ovs) Chennai win by eight wickets

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Two products to make at home Toilet cleaner 1 cup baking soda 1 cup castile soap 10-20 drops of lemon essential oil (or another oil of your choice) Method: 1. Mix the baking soda and castile soap until you get a nice consistency. 2. Add the essential oil to the mix. Air Freshener 100ml water 5 drops of the essential oil of your choice (note: lavender is a nice one for this) Method: 1. Add water and oil to spray bottle to store. 2. Shake well before use.

Fixtures: Wed Aug 29 – Malaysia v Hong Kong, Nepal v Oman, UAE v Singapore

Thu Aug 30 - UAE v Nepal, Hong Kong v Singapore, Malaysia v Oman

Sat Sep 1 - UAE v Hong Kong, Oman v Singapore, Malaysia v Nepal

Sun Sep 2 – Hong Kong v Oman, Malaysia v UAE, Nepal v Singapore

Tue Sep 4 - Malaysia v Singapore, UAE v Oman, Nepal v Hong Kong

Thu Sep 6 – Final

