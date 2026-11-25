Now and again, there is a piece of news that brings you up short. So it is with the decision of Compass to move its primary listing from London to New York.

That may seem anodyne and relatively obscure, small feed in the order of things. But not if you live and work in London, and take delight and comfort in the UK capital being a world business centre.

It’s a hegemony that has been long in the making, nurtured and honed over centuries, based on the City of London's reputation and traditions making it a magnet for companies and investors from all over. At its heart is the London Stock Exchange, once a historic, mighty market for shares, the place that businesses were proud to call home.

Compass is off. We’ve seen stocks defect before, of course, and in increasing numbers in recent years. Wise, Flutter, Ferguson, Indivior, Diversified Energy and Sunbelt are just some of those to switch. Another major one was building materials supplier CRH.

They’re not moving their operations but where they list their shares. So, it’s not as if they are taking thousands of jobs, although their use of professional services and advisers will be affected. But it says much about where they see themselves, where they wish to be and inevitably, over time, they loosen the chains of their origins and America’s influence becomes pervasive.

Compass began after the Second World War, when legislation was introduced obliging manufacturing and armaments firms that employed 250 people or more to provide hot meals for their workers. Today, this contract caterer is all over the UK and abroad, employing 600,000 people in 25 countries under brands such as Levy, which handles hospitality at sports stadiums including Allianz in Twickenham, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Old Trafford and Edgbaston. Other leading Compass-owned brands include Bon Appetit, Eurest, Morrison Healthcare and Chartwells. It likes to call itself “possibly the biggest business you’ve never heard of”.

Except the investment community is aware of Compass. Revenue last year was $46.1 billion. That should be clue enough as to what it was planning – reporting its performance in dollars, not pounds. Even so, while that was noted, Compass remained a definably British story and a hugely successful one to boot.

Compass Group is to move its main listing to New York. Reuters Show caption: Compass Group is to move its main listing to New York. Reute…

Who's next?

There is palpable shock at the announcement. Invariably too, attention focuses to who might follow – with Shell, a fixture of the London market, and pharma colossus AstraZeneca tipped to be next.

Companies jumping ship is not new either. Previously there was no shortage of replacements – from the UK and overseas. Just as there have been exits, so too has the flow of entrants dried up. Last year, London hosted 23 initial public offerings (IPOs), which together raised £2.1 billion. In the US, there were 354, raising $44 billion.

This year, IPOs in London have reduced to a trickle – Dealogic reckons the UK is down to 14th globally, behind Malaysia, Turkey and Norway. Fourteenth!

Meanwhile, the disappearing is continuing in another direction. So far this year, $133 billion of UK-listed companies have been bought, the highest tally since 2018. They include familiar names such as easyJet and Schroders.

It’s a three-pronged onslaught: companies listing elsewhere, usually New York; few rushing to take their place; and still more being acquired.

Not for nothing does Dame Julia Hoggett, beleaguered boss of the LSE, say: “If we want Britain to back Britain, which is what I hear the Chancellor and the Prime Minister saying, then let’s make sure that we’re creating structural incentives to do so. We need to take the handbrake off.”

Hoggett is correct, John Healey and Andy Burnham are saying that. She would not be wrong either if she thought they were rocked by the Compass decision. “Genuinely frustrating”, was how the mood was described by a government official.

Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, has called for incentives for businesses trading in London. Getty Images Show caption: Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, has called …

As soon as Labour returned to power, it announced new rules for company listings in a step designed to boost London’s appeal. That was more than two years ago and it has not worked.

In his recent Budget, Healey fell back on that old get out – stamp duty, and how he was holding a review (another one) into the charge – and how he would also introduce a three-year window for trading in newly listed shares.

Ministers, not least City Minister Lucy Rigby, maintain stamp duty is what holds companies back from listing their shares in London.

To which the riposte is “if you say so, minister”. The truth is that it does not help but to argue it is the main factor is nonsense. The issue goes much deeper.

Replacements required

It’s not so much Compass opting for New York but that lack of substitutes that is the worry. Compass is a global concern; the US is the dominant capital market, offering liquidity on a vast, accessible scale. To tap into that, the caterer is heading to Manhattan. Fair enough.

London has never taken business from New York; rather they have existed side by side, the one broadly feeding the Americas and the other the rest. That was and is, London’s place, and it did and still can thrive as a result.

To restore London’s lustre is about encouraging talent, giving it the tools to prosper (of which tax breaks form a part). It’s about creating the mood, setting a direction of travel that is positive for business, domestic and foreign, for wealth creation. That means stripping away the regulations, reducing red tape – not reviewing and pondering. Not taxing.

In the very week Compass dropped its grenade, Burnham and business secretary Jonathan Reynolds had breakfast with a select group of CEOs on the fringe of the CBI annual conference. They heard about the PM’s intentions towards the European Union and his “10-year plan” to change Britain.

It was excitable. But all talk and no action, and looking beyond the next election. What it wasn’t was of the present.

Compass should serve as a red flag; stop talking and start doing.