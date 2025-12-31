London stock market delivers strongest year since 2021

London’s stock market has staged a rebound with a late spurt in activity driving the strongest year for listings since 2021, data shows.

There were 11 new listings, or initial public offerings (IPOs), on the London Stock Exchange in 2025, analysis from PwC shows, raising £1.9 billion in total proceeds. This is the highest since 2021, when £16.8 billion was raised, and is more than double last year's £700 million.

A late flurry of IPOs helped to boost the market, with £1.3 billion of the total proceeds raised during the final quarter, following a dearth of activity.

Vhernie Manickavasagar, the IPO leader at PwC UK, said: “London has delivered its strongest year for IPO and listing activity since 2021.

“In addition, global multibillion-pound companies selected the London Stock Exchange for their international listings in 2025, the largest of which had a market capitalisation of £16 billion in December 2025.

“These developments underscore the resurgence of London’s capital markets and its returning appeal as a leading listing destination.”

Public investment is expected to grow by £13 billion in 2026-27, the biggest two-year increase recorded since at least the global financial crisis, according to PwC predictions.

Most of the public spending will be concentrated in London, where it will amount to more than £2,000 per head. The rest will be “evenly distributed” across the UK, the report said, with spending in the North West and Scotland reaching up to £2,000 per head.

But business investment in the UK is expected to stagnate due to weaker business sentiment and profit growth.

Barret Kupelian, PwC UK's chief economist, said increasing tariffs and migration restrictions globally were likely to “spill over into other domains” including capital flows and services.

“Businesses, households and society at large will need to adapt, probably in ways they are not used to,” Mr Kupelian said. This means the UK is likely to focus on domestic growth.

“There will be a much stronger focus on levers for domestic growth, including public investment picking up at a record pace and continued pressure to deliver on house building and on building infrastructure faster,” he added.

AI will directly add £2 billion to UK GDP in 2026 but this is less than one-tenth of the total rise. The impact will gradually rise with deeper adoption to £23 billion by 2032, the report said.

It is also likely increase its foreign investment with political allies including the European Union. “We are likely to see changes to our relationship with the EU as the Trade and Co-operation Agreement is up for review,” Mr Kupelian said.

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHakbah%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENaif%20AbuSaida%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E22%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24200%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-Series%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%20and%20Aditum%20Investment%20Management%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

McLaren GT specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 630Nm Price: Dh875,000 On sale: now

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) 1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) 3 R McIlroy (NI) 4 D Johnson (US)