It’s hard to overestimate the impact of the US midterm elections. It wasn’t a defeat for the Republican Party so much as a near-extermination event – even though Donald Trump has more than two years left as President. Democrats won almost every important election across the country, flipping the most unlikely areas, including Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas. Democrats also won most state governments, even where they have been frozen out for over a generation.

Incoming officials will be inaugurated in January, giving everyone some indispensable weeks to adjust to a new power balance in Washington.

Mr Trump is now fully a lame-duck President, and has been badly repudiated. Yet he will retain control over most aspects of foreign policy, and many key congressional decisions will require Senate super-majorities that are unlikely, including to override presidential vetoes on most legislation and to convict and remove from office any official impeached by the House of Representatives.

Nonetheless, Mr Trump may be greatly constrained, potentially by spending restrictions and certainly by regulation and investigations by an aggressive new Democratic Party majority. Washington is not only going to be different than it was before next January, the change is going to look nothing like normal midterm elections in which the president’s party usually suffers a setback.

What has just happened, however, is an off-the-charts demolition. Democrats will believe, and can persuasively argue, that they have a mandate for change given the scope of their nationwide victories, and since most of these elections weren’t remotely close. Republicans not only lost almost every important election, but they didn’t come close in most.

So a newly empowered Democratic Party will pursue a record of tangible achievement, even if they lack the supermajority to overcome presidential vetoes. So US partners in the Middle East will do well to prepare carefully to best cope or even gain advantage from the inevitable changes.

Gulf Arab countries face among the trickiest conundrums. Their overwhelming priority over the past year has, correctly, been to try to prevent a major resurgence of war with Iran, particularly since they will be the main targets of Tehran’s retaliation. This is because attacking them constitutes not just an attack on their residents but the globally economy, too. It also strikes at a model of engagement with the world that is a threatening contrast to the theocratic, closed and belligerent attitude that Iran has adopted since 1979.

The Democrats are likely to want to restrain Mr Trump, and they can mainly do that by restricting funds. But the Gulf countries need the war to end without advantaging Tehran strategically. If Washington simply walks away and lifts its blockade of Iranian ports, the war will probably degenerate into a strategic net positive for Tehran in coming years.

This is unacceptable, and it’s necessary for the regional governments to work closely with the Democrats, especially in the Senate, to avoid both scenarios that are bad for Washington and Gulf countries simultaneously: resuming the war without any serious plan for how to avoid the worst consequences, or walking away – with or without an agreement – that leaves Iran in a far stronger strategic position.

Mr Trump may be tempted to extend the status quo with Iran until he leaves office. This should be acceptable to both the Democrats and the Gulf states in the short run. It is preferable to ending the war to Iran’s advantage or returning to major bombardment without any clear strategic plan (which may not be available at present). So after January, the White House ought to be willing to work with both Democrats and America’s Gulf partners to try to keep up economic pressure on Tehran without intensified bombardment, and even despite limited Iranian provocations.

This is an uncomfortable outcome, but probably the best that can be achieved under given circumstances over the next two years. Meanwhile, an important dialogue with both Democrats and Republicans about what the next president would do, with the support of Congress, is essential.

Other Arab countries have their own delicate priorities. Iraq needs the US and the Gulf countries to continue as bulwarks against overbearing Iranian hegemony.

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Jordan needs continued American and Arab support to maintain the quiet but indispensable balancing role that country serves. The best way to do that is quietly remind all parties why it is so important to everybody that Jordan remain Jordan and keep doing what Jordan does, which is let off a great deal of steam in an otherwise unstable area of the world.

Lebanon desperately needs congressional support for aid to develop its military as it tries to build the capability and political strength to challenge Hezbollah and take control of key areas of the south, which is necessary to end the war with Israel. Both Congress and the White House need to be convinced about how important support for Beirut against the Tehran proxy has become.

But that means cultivating Washington’s pressure against Israel’s overreach in Lebanon. It is essential that both the White House and Congress let the next Israeli government understand that there’s no American support for the madcap scheme of surrounding Israel with buffer zones violently cleansed of their former Arab populations and, in many cases, rendered practically uninhabitable. This applies to not just Lebanon, but also Gaza, Syria and possibly, eventually, probably also parts of the West Bank.

Finally, a large section of the US force posture in the Middle East, and especially the Gulf region, is an anachronism inherited from the era beginning with the 1990 liberation of Kuwait. It’s in everyone’s interest that this US military footprint be right-sized and becomes better suited to the missions likely to be undertaken in coming decades. Many more, but significantly smaller, facilities might be more suitable than the current lumbering structure, which is not terribly effective.

Both Democrats and Republicans, as well as Arabs across the Middle East, should welcome such a US force posture correction. It would actually strengthen US ties to the region and military effectiveness into the medium term.

There is a lot of available common ground going forward, if only all the relevant stakeholders find it together.