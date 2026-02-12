Donald Trump's improbable shot at an imperial presidency

News broke this week that US President Donald Trump was conditioning approval of an infrastructure spending bill on renaming New York City’s Penn Station and Washington’s Dulles Airport in his honour. It was unsurprising because there’s a disturbing pattern in Mr Trump’s approach to governing that includes the glorification of the leader, the erasure of norms, the use of threats of retribution to stifle critics and a reliance on “alternate facts” to keep the faithful in tow.

During Mr Trump’s first term, many Americans dreaded turning on the news each morning and learning about the threatening tweets he had posted overnight. But because there were guardrails in place – senior staff who would slow walk his demands or simply refuse to act on them, or Congress or the courts that served as a check on his behaviour – most often the threats turned out to be hollow.

As has been noted, in his second term, because the guardrails are gone, the President has become emboldened to move beyond empty words to actions which his staff faithfully attempt to execute. As a result, we are entering uncharted waters in which an imperial presidency is testing the resilience of our system of “checks and balances”.

Entering the second year of his second term in office, the pattern is clear. He employs bullying tactics to get his way – with other individuals, institutions or countries. He “floods the zone”, disorienting opponents by daily confronting them with a barrage of new challenges. And following lessons learned from his mentor, Roy Cohn, he always attacks, never admits mistakes and always claims victory.

In just the past few weeks, Mr Trump has undertaken several deeply disturbing initiatives. Individually, each pose a problem, but when viewed collectively they suggest something far more ominous.

He ordered the FBI to seize the 2020 election ballots from Fulton County, Georgia, presumably because he still believes he was cheated out of victory – even though the official who controlled the Georgia balloting in 2020 was a Republican.

It is unprecedented for a president to take an action of this sort and to accompany it with a statement saying: “Remember, the states are merely an ‘agent’ for the federal government in counting and tabulating the votes … They must do what the federal government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, for the good of our country, to do.”

In this one statement, the President calls for contravene the Constitution and the prerogative it gives states in running elections. And by equating himself with the federal government and saying that when he speaks, he does so on behalf of and for the good of the country, he is laying the groundwork for an imperial presidency.

The President also made what appears to be a spur-of-the-moment decision to close the Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts. He said that the reason for doing so was that the building was in such disrepair that it was a danger to patrons.

Trump's highs and lows in first year of second term 02:11

However, given that just a few days before the announced closure, the White House had used this very same venue to host the premiere of the documentary about his wife, Melania, insiders suggest another reason behind the abrupt decision to close the centre.

Unilaterally changing the name of the centre, removing its board and adding his supporters as board members with himself as chair has made the once-revered institution partisan and toxic. It was losing members and donors, performers were cancelling and it was bleeding money. Rather than admit defeat, the President shut it down.

One of the President’s earliest actions was to try to bring the nation’s most prestigious universities to heel. He did so by charging them with chronic anti-Semitism and using “diversity quotas” in hiring and admissions. Because these two issues resonate with his base, he was determined to win.

In just the past few weeks, Trump has undertaken several deeply disturbing initiatives

He began by withholding federal grants until universities complied with his demands to rid their campuses of anti-Semitism (which meant ending protests against Israel) and make admissions and hiring blind.

A number of smaller schools submitted to the threats, but Harvard held out. Finally, after a year or fruitless negotiations and threats, the story came out that the White House was backing down on its threat to fine Harvard. This suggestion of defeat so enraged the President that he both denied it and announced that instead of penalising Harvard $200 million if they didn’t agree to his demands, he was raising Harvard’s penalty to $1 billion, an example of personal peeve becoming policy.

These recent actions by the President are part of a pattern that grows more pronounced each day. He makes decisions unilaterally without regard to the Constitution or established procedure.

With the support of a compliant Congress and a base of true believers, right now this President appears to be untouchable. But should he push too far or should Republicans lose control of Congress in November, the tide could turn, leaving Mr Trump’s effort to create an imperial presidency to die on the vine.