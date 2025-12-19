Workers at the Kennedy Centre in Washington added Donald Trump’s name to the famed arts venue on Friday, just one day ⁠after a board the President chairs voted to ​rename it.

The move has infuriated Democrats, who called it illegal, while John ​F Kennedy’s family denounced it as undermining the slain ‌president's legacy.

“The Kennedy Centre is a living memorial to a fallen president and named for President Kennedy by federal law,” Joe Kennedy III, a grandnephew of JFK, said on X. "It can no sooner be renamed than can someone rename the Lincoln Memorial, no matter what anyone says.”

The White House said the centre's board of trustees, hand-picked by Mr Trump, voted unanimously on Thursday to add his name to what was enshrined as a living memorial to the Democratic president.

Congress named the performing arts centre as a living memorial to Mr Kennedy in 1964, the year after he was assassinated. Federal law explicitly prohibits the board of trustees from making the centre into a memorial to anyone else, and from putting another person's name on the building's exterior.

The US Institute of Peace in Washington has had Donald Trump's name added. Thomas Watkins / The National

The Kennedy Centre is the latest building in Washington to have Mr Trump's name added to it. The US Institute of Peace was recently renamed after him.

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

