From Venezuela to Ukraine to Iran, there's a much larger shadow war going on

From the Iranian and Venezuelan shadow fleets against which the administration of US President Donald Trump is waging an economic and logistical war, to Russia’s Oreshnik missiles deployed in Belarus, the contours of a dual strategic confrontation are now emerging.

The US war on vessels transporting Iranian and Venezuelan oil and commodities has demonstrated how control over economic arteries can become an effective tool of pressure on the international system as a whole.

The Europeans’ internal debate over Russia’s frozen assets and their possible use to finance Ukraine – set against Moscow’s reinforcement of its military capabilities in the continent’s vicinity, including the Oreshnik missiles – has shortened warning times and raised the cost of any escalation. Money, fleets and missiles have become parallel instruments of warfare. Today’s confrontation is no longer between one weapon and another, or one sanction and another, but rather a multi-layered strategic conflict.

On The Record: What about Russia’s frozen funds? 01:20

Russia’s assets in Europe amount to tens of billions of dollars, held in banks in France, Germany, Britain and Belgium. Using these funds directly to support Kyiv would be a strategic political decision capable of altering the balance of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. However, Europe has been divided over this option, and the US hasn’t supported it.

The EU’s internal debate ended with an agreement to provide a €90 billion ($105.4 billion) loan to Ukraine to cover its expected budget shortfall, after the bloc’s leaders failed to reach a settlement on what to do with Moscow’s assets. The loan will be backed by the bloc’s joint budget and will provide funding for Kyiv over a two-year period.

Nonetheless, Europe finds itself at a crossroads. Does it settle its position on financing Ukraine’s war, or does it remain hostage to negotiations between Washington and Moscow over ending the conflict?

Despite repeated attempts to unify ranks behind a common strategy to confront Russia, the Europeans continue to face enormous internal challenges. Dependence on Russian gas hasn’t been eliminated, and public pressure on governments over rising prices limits their ability to adopt stringent measures.

From left: Friedrich Merz, Keir Starmer, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron at 10 Downing Street. Getty Images

Mr Zelenskyy speaks during the talks, which are aimed at ending Russia’s war in Ukraine. EPA

Mr Starmer with the leaders outside 10 Downing Street. Reuters

Mr Starmer welcomes Mr Zelenskyy. Getty Images

Mr Macron arrives at Downing Street. AFP

Mr Starmer greets Mr Merz on his arrival at Number 10. AFP

These internal divisions make any sanctions or economic measures against Moscow less effective and leave room for Russia to exploit the continent’s vulnerabilities, particularly in Eastern Europe and the Baltic region. Moscow, however, is directly concerned with another region of the world – specifically the US’s determination to curb its influence in Venezuela and the implications of American control over the global oil markets.

For now, Washington is waging a “shadow war” against Tehran and Caracas. Its naval forces operate discreetly to monitor Iranian and Venezuelan vessels and obstruct their movements, while strict financial restrictions are imposed on linked assets.

The objective is not merely to disrupt sources of funding, but to also send a clear message to regional and global actors alike: any attempt to bypass US sanctions or expand political and financial influence will be met with a swift response.

The intersection between these two tracks – Europe and Russia on the one hand, and America’s shadow war on the other – lies in the control over the global financial and energy system. However, despite the freezing of its assets in the West, Moscow has succeeded in strengthening its economic ties with China, India and other emerging markets.

The world on the threshold of a new phase of complex strategic balances

At the level of European politics, the parallel and indirect war is having unexpected repercussions. European countries that rely on Russian energy, or trade with Central Asia, find themselves facing a complex equation: much as they support sanctions against Moscow, they are also dealing with the consequences of US actions against Iran and Venezuela on financial and energy markets.

This reality increases Europe’s fragility, makes unifying positions more difficult and grants Russia an opportunity to exploit divisions for strategic gain.

The military dimension is no less significant. Russia’s deployment of advanced missiles in Belarus reflects Moscow’s readiness to confront any European escalation. At the same time, the US conducts precise naval operations near Venezuela’s coast and prepares for the possibility of direct military operations inside that country.

In essence, today’s international confrontation isn’t confined to land or traditional borders; it extends across the seas, the financial sphere and cyberspace.

Economically, pressure through frozen assets remains a central instrument in this global game. Russia uses its gas supply to Europe in part as a political pressure tool, while the US prevents Iran and Venezuela from transforming their assets into financial power that could be invested in regional expansion or military development.

Such use of financial instruments illustrates how modern economic warfare has evolved beyond sanctions alone into a global contest over influence and resources.

Europe needs to reframe its energy and security policies; Russia is investing in alternative markets and exploiting western divisions; and the US is exerting pressure on its adversaries across multiple arenas to reduce their capacity for manoeuvre.

What we’re left with is a confrontation between Russia and Europe that, to a certain extent, is linked to America’s parallel war against Iran and Venezuela. This is placing the world on the threshold of a new phase of complex strategic balances.

Sour%20Grapes %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EZakaria%20Tamer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESyracuse%20University%20Press%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E176%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Scoreline Al Wasl 1 (Caio Canedo 90 1') Al Ain 2 (Ismail Ahmed 3', Marcus Berg 50') Red cards: Ismail Ahmed (Al Ain) 77'

Four-day collections of TOH Day Indian Rs (Dh) Thursday 500.75 million (25.23m) Friday 280.25m (14.12m) Saturday 220.75m (11.21m) Sunday 170.25m (8.58m) Total 1.19bn (59.15m) (Figures in millions, approximate)

South Africa v India schedule Tests: 1st Test Jan 5-9, Cape Town; 2nd Test Jan 13-17, Centurion; 3rd Test Jan 24-28, Johannesburg ODIs: 1st ODI Feb 1, Durban; 2nd ODI Feb 4, Centurion; 3rd ODI Feb 7, Cape Town; 4th ODI Feb 10, Johannesburg; 5th ODI Feb 13, Port Elizabeth; 6th ODI Feb 16, Centurion T20Is: 1st T20I Feb 18, Johannesburg; 2nd T20I Feb 21, Centurion; 3rd T20I Feb 24, Cape Town

Classification of skills A worker is categorised as skilled by the MOHRE based on nine levels given in the International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO) issued by the International Labour Organisation. A skilled worker would be someone at a professional level (levels 1 – 5) which includes managers, professionals, technicians and associate professionals, clerical support workers, and service and sales workers. The worker must also have an attested educational certificate higher than secondary or an equivalent certification, and earn a monthly salary of at least Dh4,000.

EA Sports FC 25 Developer: EA Vancouver, EA Romania

Publisher: EA Sports

Consoles: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4&5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Rating: 3.5/5

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5-litre%204-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20101hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20135Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Six-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh79%2C900%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

MATCH INFO Manchester City 6 Huddersfield Town 1

Man City: Agüero (25', 35', 75'), Jesus (31'), Silva (48'), Kongolo (84' og)

Huddersfield: Stankovic (43')

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

The specs Engine: 2.7-litre 4-cylinder Turbomax Power: 310hp Torque: 583Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Price: From Dh192,500 On sale: Now

The%20specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E261hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400Nm%20at%201%2C750-4%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C999%20(VX%20Luxury)%3B%20from%20Dh149%2C999%20(VX%20Black%20Gold)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

THE CLOWN OF GAZA Director: Abdulrahman Sabbah Starring: Alaa Meqdad Rating: 4/5

PLAY-OFF%20DRAW %3Cp%3EBarcelona%20%20v%20Manchester%20United%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EJuventus%20v%20Nantes%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ESporting%20Lisbon%20v%20Midtjylland%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EShakhtar%20Donetsk%20v%20Rennes%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EAjax%20v%20Union%20Berlin%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EBayer%20Leverkusen%20v%20Monaco%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ESevilla%20v%20PSV%20Eindhoven%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ESalzburg%20v%20Roma%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

How it works Booklava works on a subscription model. On signing up you receive a free book as part of a 30-day-trial period, after which you pay US$9.99 (Dh36.70) per month to gain access to a library of books and discounts of up to 30 per cent on selected titles. You can cancel your subscription at any time. For more details go to www.booklava.com

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

SRI LANKA SQUAD Upul Tharanga (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella

Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana

Chamara Kapugedara, Thisara Perera, Seekuge Prasanna

Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera

Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million