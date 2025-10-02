For AI health care to be successful, people have to be able to trust it

In Saudi Arabia’s eastern Al Ahsa region, patients have become the first to experience a glimpse of the future – a clinic where an AI “physician” assesses patients, offering diagnoses and treatment plans.

Yet even here, every AI-generated diagnosis and treatment plan passes through human hands for review and approval. While the AI system handles consultations autonomously, human physicians act as safety gatekeepers, reviewing each recommendation and intervening in scenarios that exceed the system’s offering. This groundbreaking trial underscores a lesson resonating across global health care: AI’s immense promise must be harnessed in ways that complement, not replace, human care.

Across health systems worldwide, a consensus is emerging: the real power of AI lies in augmenting, not substituting, health professionals. AI can process vast datasets, detect subtle patterns and make faster, more informed decisions but unlocking this potential hinges on something deeper: public trust.

A 2024 study of European healthcare users found that patients trust human doctors far more than AI-only systems, with nearly 80 per cent still preferring a doctor or a doctor supported by AI over fully autonomous AI-based care. This is not simply about familiarity – for many, it reflects discomfort with fast-moving technology, concerns about transparency and fears over losing the human judgment and context that define safe clinical care.

The American Medical Association adopts a similar position, arguing that new technologies be adopted with clear safeguards and appropriate oversight. In practice, this reveals that AI’s most important role is to amplify physicians’ capabilities by, for example, flagging a subtle pattern on an MRI or automating routine documentation. At the same time, doctors will continue to provide the final layer of clinical judgment and responsibility.

But trust alone is not enough. Just as vital is preparing the healthcare workforce to operate confidently in this AI-enabled world. This means equipping professionals not only with technical skills, but with the digital literacy to understand how algorithms function, where they may introduce risks and how to safely integrate AI into clinical pathways. Those with advanced AI competencies will not only safeguard care quality, they will also become essential to modern health systems – in-demand, adaptive and ahead of the curve. In Saudi Arabia, health education is already introducing AI-driven modules and simulations that equip clinicians with the skills to use these tools responsibly.

Globally, there is still work to be done. A recent World Health Organisation-backed study found that nearly 20 per cent of countries offer no digital skills training to their health professionals – a worrying gap in an era when AI tools are becoming ubiquitous.

Beyond the clinic, AI is also transforming system-level planning. The inter-professional competency system, iCare, developed by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, is driving the digital transformation in health and care workforce capability development. In the near future, it will offer integration with next‑generation health information management systems, AI‑powered clinical tools, telemedicine and 24/7 chatbot assistance.

Even as Saudi institutions embrace AI, they are drawing hard lines around trust, safety and human dignity to ensure technology serves the public good

By analysing data on patient needs and staffing levels, such tools help ensure that healthcare providers are optimally deployed, serving patients in the right places at the right times. Strategic planning powered by AI, from predicting specialty shortages to aligning training pathways, will be vital to building resilient, efficient healthcare systems. This requires educating practitioners on both the capabilities and limitations of AI, allowing innovation to advance alongside the human expertise and empathy that are essential to maintaining patient trust.

The challenge, of course, is maintaining public trust amid the accelerating pace of AI healthcare innovation and perhaps growing public familiarity with unregulated AI technologies in other areas. The last few years have seen an explosion of AI tools, from diagnostic algorithms to generative chatbots, often outpacing the guardrails that ensure safety and efficacy.

Global organisations such as the WHO have articulated ethical principles for AI in health, insisting that systems respect human dignity and rights, and promote equity, fairness and accountability. Yet even the WHO acknowledges the challenge for regulators to maintain pace with AI’s swift advances, calling for adaptive governance to manage risks without stifling beneficial innovation. The tension between moving fast and getting it right is very real. A single high-profile AI failure in patient care could erode public confidence for years. Transparency, rigorous validation, and clear ethical guidelines are thus not red tape; on the contrary, they are prerequisites for long-term public trust in digital health.

Saudi health staff work at the kingdom's Seha Virtual Hospital. The country has embraced AI within its health sector as part of its Vision 2030 transformation. AFP

Saudi Arabia offers valuable lessons in navigating this complex terrain. The country has embraced AI within its health sector as part of its Vision 2030 transformation. It has coupled ambition with robust oversight and ethics. The Saudi Authority for Data and AI issued comprehensive AI Ethics Principles in 2023 to guide all stakeholders. These principles, covering fairness, transparency, privacy, humanity and more, align with global best practices and make clear that AI systems must be human-centric, safe and bias-free. In other words, even as Saudi institutions embrace AI, they are drawing hard lines around trust, safety and human dignity to ensure technology serves the public good.

Ultimately, this is not a choice between technological advancement and human leadership. It’s about building systems where intelligent tools extend professional capabilities, while ethical standards, public accountability and skilled human judgment remain firmly in control. If we can manage that balance, we will avoid a future where AI becomes a detached and mechanical replacement for personal patient care, and emerges rather as a powerful ally, guided by clinical wisdom and empathy that delivers accurate and trusted health care for all.

Sly%20Cooper%20and%20the%20Thievius%20Raccoonus %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sucker%20Punch%20Productions%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%202%20to%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

TO%20CATCH%20A%20KILLER %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDamian%20Szifron%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shailene%20Woodley%2C%20Ben%20Mendelsohn%2C%20Ralph%20Ineson%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Armies of Sand By Kenneth Pollack (Oxford University Press)



The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

EPL's youngest Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

15 years, 181 days old

15 years, 181 days old Max Dowman (Arsenal)

15 years, 235 days old

15 years, 235 days old Jeremy Monga (Leicester)

15 years, 271 days old

15 years, 271 days old Harvey Elliott (Fulham)

16 years, 30 days old

16 years, 30 days old Matthew Briggs (Fulham)

16 years, 68 days old

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – UAE won by 36 runs

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Results: Men’s wheelchair 200m T34: 1. Walid Ktila (TUN) 27.14; 2. Mohammed Al Hammadi (UAE) 27.81; 3. Rheed McCracken (AUS) 27.81.