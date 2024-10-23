A patient ready for an electrocardiogram test. The UK's NHS will collect heart data for analysts using AI which will provide insights into possible dangers patients may face. Getty
A patient ready for an electrocardiogram test. The UK's NHS will collect heart data for analysts using AI which will provide insights into possible dangers patients may face. Getty

Health

Britain's NHS to trial ‘superhuman’ AI system that predicts early death risk

Anyone who has an ECG anywhere in the NHS in five or 10 years will be assessed using the technology

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

October 23, 2024

Beshara

Your weekly dose of good news, delivered to your inbox

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Beshara